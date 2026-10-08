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South Korea recalls ambassador to Ukraine amid dispute with Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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South Korea Recalls Ambassador to Ukraine Over Diplomatic Dispute

Overview of the Diplomatic Dispute

Ambassador Recall Announcement

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea will recall its ambassador to Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Government Response and Ongoing Negotiations

The government hoped current issues between the two countries could be resolved and that it would continue negotiations with Kyiv, the ministry said without elaborating.

Background of the Dispute

The countries have been locked in a diplomatic dispute after Seoul accused Kyiv of breaching a confidentiality agreement over the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers.

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Heejin KimEditing by Ed Davies)

Key Takeaways

  • South Korea accused Ukraine of violating a confidentiality agreement by publicly announcing the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers at the U.N. General Assembly, prompting the recall of its ambassador. (investing.com)
  • Seoul asserts it holds written documentation proving the agreement’s existence, while Kyiv denies any such confidentiality pact was in place. (koreatimes.co.kr)
  • Despite escalating tensions, both countries are engaging in diplomatic dialogue—South Korea hopes negotiations will restore trust, and Ukraine’s foreign minister has described the dispute as a “diplomatic misunderstanding.” (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did South Korea recall its ambassador to Ukraine?
South Korea recalled its ambassador due to a diplomatic dispute with Ukraine involving the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers.
What is the main issue between South Korea and Ukraine?
The dispute centers around accusations from Seoul that Kyiv breached a confidentiality agreement related to the transfer of North Korean soldiers.
Will negotiations between South Korea and Ukraine continue?
Yes, the South Korean foreign ministry stated that negotiations with Kyiv will continue despite the recall.
When did South Korea announce the ambassador recall?
The recall was announced by South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday, October 8.

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