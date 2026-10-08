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BYD exec says biggest challenge to expansion is geopolitics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BYD exec says biggest challenge to expansion is geopolitics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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BYD Exec: Geopolitics Is the Biggest Challenge to Global Expansion Plans

BYD's Global Expansion: Challenges and Strategic Decisions

Geopolitical Uncertainty as a Primary Obstacle

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The number one challenge to expansion for BYD is geopolitics, Stella Li, BYD's ​executive vice president, said on Thursday, months after the Chinese company's chairman said it aims to become the world's largest automaker within five years.

Impact of Geopolitics on Business Strategy

• "When we do business, we want to do something and have certainty and visibility then we can control and then we can invest. But with geopolitics, you never understand what's the angle and what they are doing," said Li at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.

Market Decisions and Expansion Plans

BYD's Position on the US Market

• Li said the company has decided to not sell passenger cars in the US for now despite being in the US for "a long time" as it is "complicated".

• "We don't have clarity, visibility and stability there so we're saying let's hold and not to go to the US for passenger cars at this moment."

Partnerships and Leadership in Multiple Sectors

• Li said BYD has no plans to partner with other Chinese companies given its leadership in various areas such as storage and solar panels. "We're a leader in multiple businesses, not only cars," she said.

Operational Challenges and Future Outlook

Talent Acquisition and Automation

• Li also said it's been difficult to hire enough people in China and the company hopes to use industrial robots in future.

Stock Valuation and Business Identity

• She said BYD's stock on the Hong Kong exchange was "super undervalued" compared to US companies, given that the company is an engineering firm and not just a car company.

Key Partnerships

Nvidia as a Strategic Chips Partner

• She also said Nvidia remains a "very strong" chips partner for BYD.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical uncertainty hinders investment planning and visibility for BYD’s global strategy.
  • BYD has decided not to sell passenger cars in the U.S. for now, citing lack of clarity and a complicated operating environment.
  • Despite its leadership across multiple technologies and low Hong Kong valuation, BYD faces hiring challenges in China and is exploring automation, while maintaining strong chip partnerships like Nvidia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main challenge to BYD's global expansion?
BYD's executive vice president says geopolitics is the primary obstacle to the company's expansion efforts.
Why is BYD not selling passenger cars in the US?
BYD cites lack of clarity, visibility, and stability in the US market as reasons for not selling passenger cars there at this time.
Does BYD plan to partner with other Chinese companies?
No, BYD does not plan to partner with other Chinese companies due to its leadership in industries like storage and solar panels.
How does BYD view its Hong Kong stock valuation?
BYD's executive vice president believes the company's Hong Kong stock is 'super undervalued' compared to US firms.
What labor challenges does BYD currently face?
BYD is finding it difficult to hire enough people in China and is considering the use of industrial robots in the future.

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