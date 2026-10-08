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ECB's Wunsch pushes back on proposal to increase bank charges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Wunsch pushes back on proposal to increase bank charges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB monetary policy

ECB's Wunsch Warns Against Higher Bank Charges, Citing Policy Risks

Debate Over Increasing Bank Charges and Policy Implications

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch pushed back on a proposal to increase charges on commercial banks, warning that it could hurt the credibility of future central bank operations and might even cross into the realm of fiscal policy.

Current ECB Policy Discussions

ECB policymakers are now debating whether to require banks to hold more of their excess liquidity in an unremunerated account, partly to reduce the ECB's own financial losses and partly to tighten financing conditions at a time of high inflation.

Minimum Required Reserve Ratio Proposal

"There are now 'ongoing discussions' about applying a higher minimum required reserve ratio – the MRR ratio – while of course keeping required reserves unremunerated," Wunsch, Belgium's central bank chief, told a conference in Brussels. "Honestly, the reasoning here is not very clear, or convincing, to me."

Background: ECB's Excess Liquidity and Financial Losses

The ECB created trillions of euros of excess liquidity via bond buys in the pre-pandemic decade when rates were at or below zero, and it must now pay a hefty interest charge to commercial banks when they deposit this cash back at the bank.

Impact on National Central Banks

This has pushed up financial losses, especially at Germany's Bundesbank, which has stopped paying a dividend into the government budget and may not have cash for such dividends until the next decade.

Quasi-Fiscal Instrument Concerns

"If the goal is to limit our losses, the MRR ratio would become a quasi-fiscal instrument," Wunsch said. "And fiscal policy is typically not a role allocated to the central bank."

Potential Risks to Future Central Bank Operations

Wunsch said that if banks are now taxed more heavily on this income, they may not be keen to take part in a future bond purchase scheme and this could then hurt the credibility of a central bank operation.

Focus on Minimum Reserve Charges Amid High Inflation

Minimum reserve charges have come into focus this year as the ECB is raising interest rates to combat high inflation. This is also raising national central banks' interest expense, as there are still over €2.1 trillion of excess liquidity in the financial system.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Gareth Jones and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Pierre Wunsch warned raising the MRR to reduce ECB’s losses may blur monetary and fiscal roles.
  • Banks’ excess liquidity remains elevated at around €2.12 trillion as of early October 2026 — a key factor in the loss-related proposal.
  • Raising the MRR could discourage banks’ participation in future ECB bond‑buying programmes, potentially hurting central bank credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

What proposal is the ECB considering regarding commercial banks?
The ECB is considering requiring banks to hold more excess liquidity in unremunerated accounts, effectively increasing bank charges.
Why does Pierre Wunsch oppose higher bank charges for commercial banks?
Wunsch believes it could hurt the credibility of central bank operations and encroach on fiscal policy, a role not meant for the ECB.
How could increased minimum reserve requirements impact the ECB?
Increasing minimum reserve requirements could reduce ECB losses but might act as a quasi-fiscal instrument, raising policy concerns.
What is the link between ECB losses and excess liquidity?
Excess liquidity from past bond purchases now incurs high interest payments to banks, increasing the ECB's financial losses.
How might higher bank charges affect future ECB operations?
If banks are taxed more on their income, their willingness to participate in future bond purchase schemes could decline, undermining central bank credibility.

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