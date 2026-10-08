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Equinor makes gas discovery in North Sea - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor makes gas discovery in North Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Equinor Discovers Significant Gas Reserves at Gullfaks South in North Sea

Major Gas Discovery Announced by Equinor

Discovery Details

COPENHAGEN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Thursday it has discovered gas at the Gullfaks South field in the North Sea, some 190 kilometres (118 miles) northwest of Bergen.

Estimated Reserves

• Between 0.5 million and 1.6 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalents have been discovered, Equinor said in a statement

• This corresponds to between 3.3 million and 10.3 million barrels of oil equivalent

Production and Economic Impact

• "These will be profitable barrels that can help maintain activity and production on the Gullfaks field," Equinor said in a statement

Stakeholders in the Gullfaks South Field

Equinor's Role and Ownership Structure

• Equinor operates the field and holds a 51% stake, while Petoro holds 30% and OMV Norge the remaining 19%

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The discovery adds modest volumes—0.5–1.6 million Sm³ (3.3–10.3 million barrels o.e.)—but contributes with near-field, low-cost production potential.
  • The find underscores Equinor’s strategy of unlocking value through small, profitable near-field discoveries tied into existing infrastructure at Gullfaks, aligning with prior efforts in the area (oeuk.org.uk).
  • Gullfaks remains a mature, high-producing hub with Equinor as operator (51%), alongside Petoro (30%) and OMV Norge (19%), reinforcing the operators’ ability to swiftly monetize incremental volumes (factpages.sodir.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Equinor discover new gas reserves?
Equinor discovered new gas at the Gullfaks South field in the North Sea, northwest of Bergen, Norway.
How much oil equivalent was discovered by Equinor?
Equinor found between 3.3 million and 10.3 million barrels of oil equivalent at the Gullfaks South field.
What is the significance of this discovery for Equinor?
The discovery will help maintain activity and production on the Gullfaks field, aiding Equinor's operations.
Who are the stakeholders in the Gullfaks South field?
Equinor holds a 51% stake, Petoro owns 30%, and OMV Norge holds the remaining 19%.
How far is Gullfaks South from Bergen?
The Gullfaks South field is approximately 190 kilometres (118 miles) northwest of Bergen.

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