GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Glencore sees electrification trend driving strong uptake for Australia listing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Glencore sees electrification trend driving strong uptake for Australia listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Commodities Investing Australia

Glencore: Electrification Trend Boosts Investor Demand for ASX Listing

Glencore’s ASX Listing and Investor Interest

By Melanie Burton

Strong Investor Demand Ahead of ASX Listing

MELBOURNE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Glencore expects strong demand from investors seeking exposure to trend toward electrification when it lists in Australia next week, CEO Gary Nagle said on Friday, adding that a deeper local presence may yield business opportunities although it has no set buyout list.

The London-listed miner and trader has seen "very strong" interest from potential investors as well as existing ones limited by overseas mandate restrictions, Nagle told reporters ahead of its October 14 secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Potential for Index Inclusion and Stock Momentum

Nagle has said he believes the $88 billion company can achieve inclusion in Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index within 12 months, but analysts see momentum behind the stock potentially propelling it into the top indexes in half that time.

Copper Exposure and Electrification

Glencore's exposure to copper, a key material in the shift to electrification, makes it particularly attractive to investors. Analysts estimate that copper could account for 50% of Glencore's earnings in 2030 if its assets are developed on time, up from around 30% currently.

Thermal Coal and Changing Investor Sentiment

It is also among the world's top thermal coal producers, which in previous years may have hindered uptake due to mandate restrictions, but Nagle said investors' views have changed.

Energy Supply and the Role of Coal

"The idea that thermal coal is going to disappear overnight seems to be a fallacy and everyone seems to recognise that," Nagle said, adding that recent energy crises have highlighted the importance of diverse energy supply.

"The world is energy short: it needs power, it needs electricity and it needs to be able to conduct that electricity," he said.

"So copper is good, and all sources of electricity production are good, including thermal coal."

Commodity Trading and Financial Performance

Glencore also offers Australian investors commodity trading exposure, in becoming only ASX-listed company that has a metals and energy trading business, which is another draw, Nagle said.

That business has helped Glencore blow past profit expectations. It said last week it expects its 2026 marketing-adjusted operating profit to exceed $5 billion, well above its earlier long-term guidance range of $2.3 billion to $3.5 billion. The company's earnings from commodity trading have leaped as conflict in the Middle East creates constraints across global energy markets.

Geopolitical Risks and M&A Speculation

As a way to mitigate rising geopolitical risks, commodity trading was one of the appeals of Glencore's business for Rio Tinto CEO Simon Trott, when the companies discussed a potential $240 billion tie-up earlier this year, which Rio Tinto ultimately rebuffed.

Analysts and investors speculated that Glencore's decision to list in Australia could acclimatise investors who had not seen value in a deal for another approach.

"The decision to list here had nothing to do with any sort of M&A activity or ideas that we have around deals," Nagle said. "Of course, if having a listed security here provides any additional optionality, it’s certainly of benefit."

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore’s ASX secondary listing on October 14 is expected to attract investors seeking exposure to electrification via copper and commodities trading—two strengths of the company. (arenaholdings-businessday-prod.web.arc-cdn.net)
  • The company reported a strong first-half 2026, with Adjusted EBITDA up 86% to $10.1 bn and marketing-adjusted EBIT soaring, boosting shareholder returns to approximately $3.5 bn. (glencore.com)
  • Analysts estimate copper could account for up to 50% of Glencore’s earnings by 2030 if asset development stays on track, enhancing the appeal amid rising global demand for electrification materials. (glencore.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Glencore listing on the Australian Securities Exchange?
Glencore is listing on the ASX to tap investor demand driven by electrification trends and to provide access for investors limited by overseas mandate restrictions.
How does the electrification trend impact Glencore's attractiveness?
Glencore's major exposure to copper, essential for electrification, makes it appealing to investors seeking growth in electric power and infrastructure.
Will Glencore be included in the S&P/ASX 200 index?
Glencore aims for S&P/ASX 200 index inclusion within 12 months; some analysts predict it could happen faster due to strong stock momentum.
What role does commodity trading play in Glencore’s business?
Glencore is the only ASX-listed company with a metals and energy trading business, which has helped it exceed profit expectations and mitigate geopolitical risks.
Has Glencore’s involvement in thermal coal hurt its appeal to investors?
Investor attitudes toward thermal coal are shifting, and recent energy crises have highlighted the ongoing need for diverse energy sources in Glencore’s portfolio.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 

China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 

Image for Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Image for Ukraine strike kills two in Russia's Belgorod, TASS says

Ukraine strike kills two in Russia's Belgorod, TASS says

Image for Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast

Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast

Image for China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say

China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say

Image for Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026

Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show
Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show
Image for Eswatini king pledges to strengthen 'enduring friendship' with Taiwan
Eswatini king pledges to strengthen 'enduring friendship' with Taiwan
Image for Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US
Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US
Image for Euro skids toward fifth weekly fall but selling pressure eases
Euro skids toward fifth weekly fall but selling pressure eases
Image for Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar
Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar
Image for Tech stocks struggle on AI spending worries, elevated yields
Tech stocks struggle on AI spending worries, elevated yields
Image for US to livestream Army firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon says
US to livestream Army firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon says
Image for Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround
Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround
Image for Exclusive-Refresco plots potential IPO at $10 billion-plus valuation, sources say
Exclusive-Refresco plots potential IPO at $10 billion-plus valuation, sources say
Image for European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade
European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade
Image for Shares slip as oil jumps and bond yields stay high
Shares slip as oil jumps and bond yields stay high
Image for Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules
Venture Global breached LNG supply deal with Galp, tribunal rules
View All Finance Posts