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Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Shell Partially Restarts Pearl Gas-to-Liquids Plant in Qatar to Test Facilities

Shell's Response and Operational Status at Pearl GTL Plant

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shell has partially restarted its Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar to test the production facilities, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. 

Partial Restart and Inventory Management

The British oil major said the partial restart will allow it to build a limited amount of product inventory in storage, while its ability to ship product remains subject to the regional security situation.

Background: Attack and Plant Capacity

The facility, which is fed from Qatar's North gas field, was attacked in March, damaging one of its two processing plants, also known as trains. At full capacity, Pearl can produce 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ownership and Supply Chain Impact

Shell owns 100% of Pearl, whose output also feeds into its downstream supply chain, including its lubricants business.

Repair Efforts and Timeline

Repairs to the facility's Train 2 are ongoing and expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, the spokesperson said on Thursday. 

In March, Shell estimated it would take one year to fully repair Pearl.

Security Concerns and Operational Sustainability

Shell said its ability to sustain safe and reliable operations at Pearl GTL remains dependent on the regional security situation, including the safe passage of product shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla in London and Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell’s Pearl GTL facility, fully owned by Shell, resumed partial operations via Train 1 to produce limited volumes, though export capability is still subject to regional security conditions (shell.com)
  • Train 2, damaged by an Iranian missile attack in March 2026, is under repair and expected to be fully restored by Q1 2027 (shell.com)
  • Pearl GTL’s full capacity is roughly 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, fed by 1.6 billion scf/d of North Field gas; the partial restart supports Shell’s downstream supply chain, including lubricants (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shell partially restart the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar?
Shell restarted the Pearl GTL plant to test production facilities and build limited product inventory, while full repairs continue after a March attack.
What is the capacity of the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant?
At full capacity, the Pearl plant can produce 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
When are repairs to the Pearl GTL plant expected to be completed?
Repairs to Train 2 of the Pearl GTL plant are expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.
What factors affect Shell’s ability to ship product from Pearl GTL?
Shipping from the Pearl plant depends on regional security, especially the safe passage of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Who owns the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar?
Shell owns 100% of the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar.

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