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Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Meta Bans TikTok Ads on Facebook and Instagram Across Multiple Countries

Meta's Ban on ByteDance Advertisements: Details and Implications

By Rishabh Jaiswal and Mrinmay Dey

Overview of the Ban

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta has banned advertisements by ByteDance, the Chinese parent of TikTok, on its platforms in the United States and a handful of other countries, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The move marks an escalation in the long-running rivalry between Meta and ByteDance, whose video-sharing app TikTok has emerged as one of Meta's most formidable competitors for user engagement, creators and advertising dollars.

Affected Regions and Scope

Meta's ban takes effect immediately in the US, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam, and extends to third-party advertisers running campaigns that link to TikTok and other ByteDance properties in those countries, Meta said.

Meta's Statement on the Ban

"We don't have to run ads from a competitor whose goal is to pull people off our apps," Meta said. "Declining promotional services to a competitor is a normal business practice across industries. We will continue to compete on product quality and user experience."

Reactions and Industry Context

TikTok and ByteDance's Response

TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Meta's move.

TikTok's Advertising and Linking Policies

TikTok's website shows that it does not support links that open or log users into other social media apps. However, users can still add links to their profiles that direct people to those platforms' websites.

Broader Competitive and Regulatory Landscape

Meta's Initiatives on Teen Safety

Meta has been urging TikTok and YouTube to follow steps it agreed to take on teen safety in August following a settlement of up to $18 billion with US states over social media harms to children.

New Usage Limits and Content Restrictions

Meta in August agreed to impose daily usage limits and restrict nighttime usage by children who use Facebook and Instagram, and enhance measures to prevent children from accessing age-restricted content.

TikTok's Regulatory Actions

TikTok has not publicly commented on Meta's campaign, but it reached a settlement with Alabama in September that requires the social media platform to impose new usage limits and enhance age-verification measures for users in the state, resolving claims that it endangered children and misled consumers about its safety.

TikTok's Operations in the US

TikTok operates in the US as a majority American-owned joint venture after a deal aimed at safeguarding US user data and averting a US ban on an app used by more than 200 million users in the country.

Media Coverage

Bloomberg News first reported Meta's ban earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta’s ban encompasses not only ByteDance’s own ads but also third‑party ads linking to TikTok or other ByteDance services in the US, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and took effect immediately (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • Meta justified the move by stating it has no obligation to run ads from a competitor aiming to lure users away, calling such refusals a standard business practice, while emphasizing its focus remains on competing via product quality and user experience (nationthailand.com).
  • The ban escalates an ongoing competition with TikTok—particularly following Meta’s recent $18 billion settlement over teen safety—and follows Meta’s public campaign urging TikTok and YouTube to impose similar safety reforms, which TikTok has resisted (uk.finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Meta ban TikTok ads on its platforms?
Meta banned TikTok ads to prevent a competitor from attracting users and ad revenue away from Facebook and Instagram.
Which countries are affected by the Meta ban on TikTok ads?
The ban affects the US, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Does the Meta ban apply only to TikTok's ads?
No, the ban also includes third-party advertisers running campaigns that link to TikTok and ByteDance properties.
Has TikTok responded to Meta's ad ban?
TikTok and ByteDance have not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding Meta's move.
How has Meta addressed teen safety on its apps?
Meta agreed to impose daily usage limits and nighttime restrictions for children, as part of a settlement with US states.

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