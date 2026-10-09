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Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Major Global IPO Withdrawals and Delays in 2026 Due to Market Jitters

Key IPOs Withdrawn or Delayed in 2026

Oct 9 (Reuters) - A string of high-profile IPOs have been abandoned, delayed or reworked in 2026 as investors demanded greater valuation discipline, testing hopes for a sustained revival in global equity capital markets.

Australia's Firmus became the latest such casualty on Friday, scrapping what would have been the country's second-largest IPO.

Here are some notable IPOs around the world that were withdrawn and shelved so far this year:

Firmus (Australia)

IPO Withdrawal and Market Volatility

Australia's Nvidia-backed AI data centre operator Firmus withdrew its planned stock market listing on the bourse in October, citing market volatility and prevailing market conditions.

Valuation and Future Plans

The company had sought a valuation of about $30.6 billion. It said it would pursue private-market funding and consider alternative listing options.

Clear Street (United States)

IPO Withdrawal and Fundraising Target

Wall Street brokerage Clear Street withdrew its planned US IPO in February after first delaying the deal and sharply cutting its fundraising target. The company cited market conditions for its decision not to proceed with the offering.

Oura (United States)

Postponement and Market Uncertainty

Smart-ring maker Oura postponed its planned US initial public offering in September, citing uncertainty in market conditions. The company had sought to raise up to $2.2 billion in a listing that could have valued it at as much as $15 billion.

Holtec Nuclear (United States)

Withdrawal and Sector Sentiment

Nuclear equipment maker Holtec Nuclear withdrew its planned US IPO in September.

The Camden, New Jersey-based nuclear technology ​company, which was expected to go public in early September, initially postponed the offering, citing adverse sentiment impacting the equity markets and the nuclear sector.

Bamboo Insurance (United States)

Postponement and Valuation

Homeowners managing general underwriter Bamboo Insurance Services postponed its initial public offering in the US in late September, media reported.

Fundraising Details

Bamboo had on September 14 set a target price range of $18 to $20 for an offering of 35 million shares, which would have raised up to $700 million with a valuation of more than $3 billion.

Amaero (United States)

Postponement and Capital Raising

Advanced materials manufacturer Amaero postponed its planned US IPO in September. The company had sought to raise capital through the sale of 7.5 million shares before pausing the offering.

KNDS (Europe)

Delay and Market Conditions

Franco-German defence group KNDS has put plans for a stock market listing on hold until market conditions improve, it said in July, shelving what would have been one of Europe's largest defence IPOs in recent years.

Potential Valuation

A source told Reuters earlier that the maker of the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer was likely to be valued at around €15 billion ($16.84 billion) in the IPO.

CopperTech Metals (United States)

Delay Due to Sector Volatility

CopperTech Metals decided to delay its US initial public offering in late June, citing volatility across the global copper equity sector.

IPO Details

The firm had planned to raise $423.5 million in the IPO by offering 23.5 million shares priced between $16 and $18 apiece, and aimed for a valuation of up to $3.57 billion.

PhonePe (India)

Pause Due to Geopolitical Tensions

Walmart-backed Indian fintech firm PhonePe paused plans for an initial public offering in mid-March, citing geopolitical tensions and volatility in global capital markets.

Expected Valuation

It aimed to list at a valuation between $9 billion and $10.5 billion, Reuters reported at the time.

($1 = 0.8909 euros)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • High‑profile global IPOs faltered in 2026 as investors grew cautious amid market volatility and valuation scrutiny, signaling a fragile IPO comeback.
  • Firmus pulled Australia’s second‑largest expected IPO on October 8, opting for private funding instead amid investor concerns over valuation and debt levels.
  • US issuers including Clear Street, Oura and Holtec scrapped or delayed offerings due to shaky equity, bond and AI‑sector sentiment, underscoring rising market jitters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which major IPOs were withdrawn in 2026 due to market volatility?
Notable IPOs withdrawn in 2026 include Firmus (Australia), Clear Street, Holtec Nuclear, and CopperTech Metals.
Why did companies postpone or cancel their IPOs in 2026?
Most companies cited market volatility, unfavorable market conditions, and investor demand for greater valuation discipline as key reasons.
What was the proposed valuation for Firmus’ cancelled IPO?
Firmus targeted a valuation of about $30.6 billion for its IPO before it was cancelled.
Which sectors were affected by IPO withdrawals in 2026?
Sectors impacted included technology, insurance, fintech, defense, and advanced materials.
Did any of the postponed IPOs consider alternative funding or listing options?
Yes, for example, Firmus stated it would seek private-market funding and consider alternative listing strategies.

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