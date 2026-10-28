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Finance

German startup NVision shows new path to quantum computing chips in Nature paper 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Quantum Computing Startups

NVision Reveals New Method for Quantum Computing Chips Using OLED-like Molecules

Breakthrough in Quantum Chip Manufacturing Inspired by OLED Technology

By Stephen Nellis

NVision's Discovery and Its Origins

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German startup NVision on Wednesday published a paper in the scientific journal Nature showing a new way to make quantum computing chips that would borrow from the widespread manufacturing techniques currently used in smartphone displays.

Quantum Computing Race and NVision's Unique Approach

Startups and tech giants such as Microsoft and IBM alike are racing to build quantum computers that hold the promise of solving problems that would take conventional machines thousands of years. But NVision, which has raised more than $155 million in funding from firms such as Abbott Laboratories, made the discovery published on Wednesday while working in an entirely different field: improving medical devices.

Medical Device Innovation Leads to Quantum Breakthrough

The company had developed a machine that can zap special sugar molecules until the spin of their electrons aligned. The aligned spins make the sugars a thousand times easier for MRI machines to see, which in turn helps identify cancer cells that eat the sugars far faster than healthy cells.

OLED-like Molecules and Quantum Chip Fabrication

In the research published Wednesday, NVision showed that its technology can also work on organic molecules similar to those used in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays widely used in the electronics business. NVision used AI to simulate hundreds of candidate molecules and then physically synthesized about 40 of them until it found one that could be laid down in a thin layer over a chip made with conventional technology to create a quantum chip. 

"We found this 'Goldilocks' molecule," Ilai Schwartz, NVision's chief technology officer, told Reuters in an interview.

Partnerships and Future Plans

NVision also said on Wednesday that it is partnering with US-based chipmaker HyperLight to make its first chips. NVision CEO Sella Brosh said that the company plans to build an entire quantum computer rather than sell only its specialized molecules.

"We want to do the whole thing, to fabricate the chips, to deposit the molecules, to do all the error correction on top of it," Brosh said in an interview. "Eventually, what we will sell is a rack-ready computer."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • NVision leverages organic molecules originally developed for MRI enhancement to serve as molecular qubits deployable on photonic integrated circuits, enabling quantum chip fabrication via display‑style manufacturing methods.
  • Their PIQC (Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits) architecture features long‑lived organic molecular spin qubits with built‑in photonic connectivity, designed for scalability and manufacturability using existing photonics fabs (nvision-quantum.com).
  • NVision’s journey began in quantum‑enhanced MRI (POLARIS), and with recent $55 million Series B funding led by Abbott and EU support via EuroHPC’s Quantum Grand Challenge, it is expanding toward building full-stack, rack‑ready quantum computers (nvision-quantum.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What breakthrough did NVision announce regarding quantum computing chips?
NVision published research showing a new way to create quantum computing chips using organic molecules similar to those found in OLED displays.
How does NVision’s technology leverage current manufacturing techniques?
NVision adapts manufacturing methods from smartphone display technologies to build quantum chips using thin layers of organic molecules.
What was the origin of NVision's technology?
NVision developed its technology while working on machines that help medical devices detect cancer cells more easily via special sugar molecules.
Who is NVision partnering with to manufacture its quantum chips?
NVision is collaborating with US-based chipmaker HyperLight to produce its first quantum computing chips.
What are NVision's future plans for its quantum technology?
NVision plans to build complete quantum computers, handling chip fabrication, molecule deposition, and error correction, and aims to sell rack-ready computers.

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