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Germany opens door to offshore wind returns as sector pressures grow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany opens door to offshore wind returns as sector pressures grow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Germany Opens Option for Offshore Wind Farm Returns as Pressures Mount

Policy Changes and Industry Challenges in Germany's Offshore Wind Sector

New Return Option for Offshore Wind Farm Sites

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche on Wednesday said companies may return previously auctioned offshore wind farm sites, provided they pay a penalty to transmission system operators, as mounting economic pressures continue to batter the sector.

Economic Pressures Impacting Developers

The move comes as increasing financing costs, overcapacity in certain sea areas and declining revenue expectations have made it harder for developers to deliver on awarded projects.

State Leaders' Advocacy and Legislative Amendments

• In a letter to Reiche, the heads of eight of Germany's 16 states called on her to amend a bill before the German lower house of parliament

• They advocated for a one-time, legally secure option to return projects and for the sites to be retendered promptly

• Current site owners would be excluded from those new tenders, according to the letter

Postponed Tenders and Industry Response

• Tenders for offshore sites that had been scheduled for this year were postponed until 2027 after no bidders came forward in August 2025

• Oil majors BP and TotalEnergies emerged in 2023 as the winners of a 7-gigawatt (GW) offshore wind site auction in Germany but have since faced supply chain inflation and dwindling revenue expectations

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen in Berlin, writing by Tristan Veyet and Danny Callaghan in Gdansk; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Minister Reiche allows companies to relinquish offshore wind sites in exchange for a penalty, aiming to unblock non-viable projects and re-tender promptly.
  • Auctions for 2.5 GW of centrally pre-investigated North Sea sites in August 2025 received zero bids, highlighting investor reluctance amid economic and policy uncertainty.
  • Germany has postponed further tenders to 2027 and is considering reforms like Contracts for Difference and longer operating periods to restore investor confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany allowing offshore wind farm sites to be returned?
Germany is permitting returns due to increased financing costs, overcapacity, and declining revenue expectations in the offshore wind sector.
What must companies do to return offshore wind farm sites?
Companies must pay a penalty to the transmission system operators when returning previously auctioned offshore wind farm sites.
Will current site owners be allowed to participate in new tenders?
Current owners of returned sites will be excluded from participating in future tenders for the same locations.
Why were offshore site tenders postponed in Germany?
The tenders were postponed until 2027 after no bidders came forward in August 2025, reflecting sector pressures.
Which major companies have recently won offshore wind auctions in Germany?
BP and TotalEnergies emerged as winners of a 7-gigawatt offshore wind auction in 2023.

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