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British homebuilder shares slump on lack of clarity over first-time buyer plan in budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British homebuilder shares slump on lack of clarity over first-time buyer plan in budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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British Homebuilder Shares Slide as Budget Leaves First-Time Buyer Scheme Unclear

Impact of Budget Announcement on British Homebuilders

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shares in British homebuilders slumped on Wednesday after finance minister John Healey's maiden budget left key questions unanswered on the timeline and funding of a much-awaited scheme to help first-time home buyers.

Market Reaction to Budget Speech

The homebuilders sector index fell more than 4% after the speech, reversing a 2% rally in the run-up to the budget.

Performance of Major Homebuilder Stocks

Shares of Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon declined more than 5% each, placing the companies among the biggest losers on the European benchmark STOXX 600 index.

Details and Uncertainties of the 'Your First Home' Scheme

Healey said 'Your First Home' scheme would be introduced next spring, funded with £4.7 billion ($6.24 billion) of government-backed lending.

Concerns Over Scheme Timeline

Analysts, however, flagged that the timeline looks later than ideal, with the first equity loans not expected to be issued until April 2027 — likely missing the start of the crucial spring selling season. 

Analyst Commentary on Funding and Duration

"The biggest issue is more around the level of funding and the consequent duration of the scheme," said Investec analyst Aynsley Lammin.

The level of funding pointed to a scheme lasting only a couple of years rather than five or more, Lammin noted, and could deter builders from committing to new sites.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.75 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Homebuilders’ shares dropped over 4% post‑Budget, reversing earlier gains driven by anticipation of the scheme (hl.co.uk)
  • Equity loans under the scheme won’t be issued until April 2027, missing the critical spring selling season and limiting momentum (hl.co.uk)
  • £4.7 bn funding implies a short-lived programme; Investec’s Aynsley Lammin warns this may discourage builder engagement and new site commitments (ifamagazine.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did British homebuilder shares fall after the budget announcement?
Shares fell due to uncertainty around funding and the timeline for the first-time buyer scheme announced in the budget.
Which companies were most affected by the budget announcement?
Barratt, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, and Persimmon saw shares decline more than 5% each.
What concerns did analysts raise about the 'Your First Home' scheme?
Analysts flagged delayed implementation and limited funding, possibly deterring builders from new projects.
When will the first equity loans under the new scheme be issued?
The first equity loans are expected no earlier than April 2027, possibly missing the key spring selling season.
How much government funding was announced for the first-time buyer scheme?
£4.7 billion ($6.24 billion) of government-backed lending was announced for the scheme.

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