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Ladbrokes owner Entain flags fresh hit from second UK tax hike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ladbrokes owner Entain flags fresh hit from second UK tax hike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Entain Warns of £25M Cost from Latest UK Gambling Tax Increase

Impact and Response to UK Gambling Tax Hike

Immediate Financial Impact

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Wednesday it expected an additional £25 million ($33.21 million) cost impact to its UK and Ireland retail business after the UK government raised taxes on the gambling industry for the second consecutive year.

Market Reaction

Shares of the betting company rose 5%, however, as the tax increases came in lower than expected.

Details of the Tax Increase

  • British finance minister John Healey, delivering his first budget, raised Machine Games Duty, a tax on the net takings from some slot machines, to 25% from 20%

Industry Response

  • Entain said it was disappointed with the government's decision to increase the tax burden on an "already highly taxed industry"

Background: Previous Tax Changes

  • The latest increases follow last year's budget, when the UK government increased taxes on online gaming such as casino games and slots to 40% from 21% and on sports betting to 25% from 15%

Company Strategy

  • Entain, which had already cut jobs to mitigate the higher costs, said it will continue to take decisive actions to navigate the additional taxes
Future Outlook
  • The company kept its fiscal 2026 guidance and expectation of generating £500 million annual adjusted cashflow in 2028 unchanged

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Entain expects an extra £25 million cost to its UK & Ireland retail business from the new Machine Games Duty hike to 25% from 20%, flagging rising tax pressure on betting shops.
  • Shares rose ~5% as the tax increase was below market expectations, and Entain maintained its fiscal 2026 guidance and its goal of £500 million annual adjusted cash flow by 2028.
  • This follows last year’s remote-gaming tax jump from 21% to 40% and upcoming plans to raise remote betting duty to 25% from April 2027, measures aimed at online gambling reform and public finance support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Entain facing an additional £25 million cost impact?
Entain expects the extra cost due to the UK government increasing gambling industry taxes for the second year in a row.
What tax did the UK government raise in the latest budget?
The UK government raised the Machine Games Duty on net takings from some slot machines to 25% from 20%.
How have Entain's shares reacted to the tax increase?
Entain's shares rose 5% as the tax increase was lower than market expectations.
How did Entain respond to the government's tax decision?
Entain expressed disappointment and said it would continue to take actions to navigate the higher taxes, including job cuts.
Did the tax increase change Entain's long-term financial guidance?
No, Entain kept its fiscal 2026 guidance and its expectation of generating £500 million annual adjusted cashflow by 2028 unchanged.

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