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UK's Healey pledges extra £1.5 billion to build social and affordable homes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey pledges extra £1.5 billion to build social and affordable homes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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UK Earmarks £1.5 Billion to Speed Up Social & Affordable Home Building

Government Initiatives to Accelerate Affordable Housing

Budget Announcement and Funding Details

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey announced measures to speed up building of affordable homes and reduce some regulation for brownfield sites in his first budget speech on Wednesday.

The government would provide £1.5 billion ($2 billion) in funding for its social and affordable housing programme, Healey said.

Regulatory Changes for Brownfield Sites

Removal of Biodiversity Requirements

Biodiversity requirements for more brownfield sites, land that has previously been built on or used for industrial or commercial use, will be removed.

Current Planning Rules

Under current UK planning rules, builders must meet a 10% biodiversity net gain on brownfield sites to get approval for projects.

Statement from Finance Minister

"To get more homes built, I'm drawing the line on constant changes to building regulations: No major changes to building regulations in this parliament, except where critical for safety... I am removing biodiversity requirements for more brownfield sites," he said.

Impact on Housebuilding and Economic Growth

The government seeks to speed up housebuilding to boost growth, and developers have said building regulations along with rising costs of construction have been a drag on the housing sector.

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; writing by Suban Abdulla, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • £1.5 billion additional funding will support delivery of around 10,000 social and affordable homes in England, taking the 10‑year housing investment to over £40 billion (gov.uk)
  • The Budget removes the 10 % biodiversity net gain requirement on more brownfield sites, reducing planning hurdles and aiming to boost housing supply (gov.uk)
  • Builders have long cited updated building regulations and rising costs as bottlenecks; Healey committed to no major regulatory changes this Parliament except for safety, signaling a more stable environment for developers (news.sky.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional funding is the UK government providing for social and affordable housing?
The UK government is providing an extra £1.5 billion for its social and affordable housing programme.
What changes did John Healey announce regarding brownfield site regulations?
Biodiversity requirements for more brownfield sites will be removed to speed up housing construction.
Will there be further changes to building regulations during this parliament?
No major changes to building regulations will be made during this parliament, except those critical for safety.
Why is the UK government focusing on speeding up housebuilding?
The government aims to boost economic growth by speeding up housebuilding.

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