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Finance

Dutch telecoms firm Odido, hit by February cyberattack, names new CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Telecom cybersecurity Executive Changes

Odido Appoints New CEO Tisha van Lammeren After Cyberattack and Data Breach

Leadership Change and Company Response to Cyberattack

Appointment of Tisha van Lammeren as CEO

AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms company Odido said on Wednesday it had promoted Chief Commercial Officer Tisha van Lammeren to be chief executive with immediate effect, replacing Søren Abildgaard, who has resigned after nearly 10 years at the helm.

Reason for Søren Abildgaard's Departure

A spokesperson said Abildgaard's departure was unrelated to a cyberattack disclosed in February that exposed the personal data of about 6 million customers.

"The reason is that Soren himself decided to tender his resignation and stop as CEO after nearly 10 years," the spokesperson said.

Abildgaard said in a brief statement that it had been a privilege to serve the company.

Odido's Market Position and Ownership

Odido, formerly T-Mobile Netherlands, competes with KPN and VodafoneZiggo in the Dutch market and is owned by investors led by private equity group Apax.

Details of the February Cyberattack

Nature and Impact of the Data Breach

In the February hack, criminal group ShinyHunters published stolen data after the company refused to pay a ransom. Customer information including names, email addresses, birth dates, bank account numbers and passport numbers was exposed.

Company and Law Enforcement Response

Dutch police backed the company's refusal to pay a ransom, but Odido faced criticism from customers for both the breach and its communication after the attack.

Communication and Lessons Learned

In an interview with national broadcaster NOS in May, Van Lammeren said that "customers do hold it against us that we were so silent".

She said the company had learned the full extent of the breach only over several weeks.

"If I look back on it, I think that we should have said something after all, even about the things we didn't know," she said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Tisha van Lammeren promoted from Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect, continuing the company's customer‑centric strategy. (tweakers.net)
  • The February cyberattack by ShinyHunters compromised the personal data of more than 6 million customers; Odido detected the theft only after the hackers contacted them. (nltimes.nl)
  • Odido’s investor Apax recently acquired full ownership, signaling long‑term backing as the company reinforces security and customer communication. (newsroom.odido.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Dutch telecom company Odido?
Tisha van Lammeren has been appointed as the new CEO of Odido, replacing Søren Abildgaard.
Was Søren Abildgaard’s departure related to the February cyberattack?
No, Odido stated Abildgaard's resignation was unrelated to the cyberattack and was his own decision after nearly 10 years as CEO.
How many customers were affected by Odido's data breach?
The February cyberattack exposed the personal data of about 6 million Odido customers.
What kind of personal data was exposed in the Odido cyberattack?
The breach exposed names, email addresses, birth dates, bank account numbers, and passport numbers.
How did Odido respond to criticism following the cyberattack?
Tisha van Lammeren admitted that customers were critical of Odido's lack of communication and said the company should have been more transparent.

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