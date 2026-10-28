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UK's Healey says Britain will give extra £10 billion of support to Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey says Britain will give extra £10 billion of support to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Britain Announces £10 Billion Additional Economic and Military Support for Ukraine

Details of the UK’s Financial and Military Aid Package

Announcement of Support

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey said on Wednesday that Britain would provide £10 billion ($13.29 billion) of additional economic and military support to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia.

Breakdown of the £10 Billion Package

Economic Support and Export Finance

Healey told lawmakers the £10 billion would be "based on loans, export finance guarantees and (£500 million) in urgent military funding for this winter."

Communication with Ukrainian Leadership

Healey also said that he and Prime Minister Andy Burnham had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before the budget and that Zelenskiy "told us 'you've made my day'".

Allocation of Funds

Economic Support

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that the £10 billion would be made up of £7 billion of economic support over three years and £3 billion in export finance capacity for Ukraine.

Military Funding

The spokesperson added that the £500 million of military funding would "plug urgent gaps in Ukraine's air defences".

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Sam Tobin, editing by Sam Tabahriti and William James)

Key Takeaways

  • £10 billion support package includes £7 billion economic support over three years and £3 billion in export finance capacity
  • £500 million of immediate military funding aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defences for this winter
  • This package builds on prior UK commitments—totalling over £21.8 billion since 2022—in military, economic, and export finance support for Ukraine

Frequently Asked Questions

How much additional support is Britain providing to Ukraine?
Britain is providing £10 billion of additional economic and military support to Ukraine.
What does the £10 billion UK support package consist of?
The package comprises loans, export finance guarantees, and £500 million in urgent military funding.
What is the purpose of the new UK funding for Ukraine?
The funding aims to help Ukraine in its war with Russia and plug urgent gaps in the country's air defences.
How will the economic support be allocated?
£7 billion will be given as economic support over three years, and £3 billion in export finance capacity.
Who announced the UK’s renewed support for Ukraine?
British finance minister John Healey announced the support to lawmakers.

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