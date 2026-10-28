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Factbox-Key measures in UK finance minister Healey's first budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Key measures in UK finance minister Healey's first budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Healey's First Budget: Major Measures Announced for 2024

Key Measures from Healey's 2024 Budget

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey delivered his first budget on Wednesday, including an increase in bank taxes to try to ease the impact of surging energy prices on households.

Below are the key measures he announced:

Bank Tax

Increased Surcharge on Bank Profits

Healey will double a tax surcharge on banks's profits above a set threshold to 6% for 15 months, less than lenders had feared.

Tax Crackdown on Online Marketplaces

VAT Collection Responsibility

Online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and Temu will be responsible for collecting value-added tax owed by retailers selling on their platforms from October 2027. This will help fund business rate cuts for physical stores.

Energy Relief

Direct Payments to Households

Twenty million households will receive a £100 payment to deal with rising energy bills.

VAT Cut Extension

A temporary cut to value-added tax on electricity bills will be extended until July.

Standing Charges Removal

Standing charges on domestic gas bills, which currently add around £108 a year to bills, will be scrapped as soon as next year.

Fuel Duty Freeze

Healey will maintain a freeze on fuel duty rates, extending a temporary cut made in 2022 until at least July.

Minimum Wage

Wage Rate Increases

The minimum wage rates for both workers aged 18-20 and workers over 21 will increase by 3.9%.

Devolution

Regional Tax Retention

England's regional mayors will be able to keep 20% of business tax rates from next year and a share of income tax rates from 2028.

Property Tax Relief to Small Businesses

Business Rate Threshold Increase

Small retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will start paying business rates -- a property tax charged on commercial properties based on their rateable value, or an official estimate of annual open-market rental value -- at £18,000 instead of £12,000. As a result 70,000 businesses will not be charged the rate.

Gambling

Slot Machine Tax Increase

The tax on the net takings from some slot machines will increase to 25% from 20%.

Defence

Defence Investment Plan

A funding gap in Britain's Defence Investment Plan will be filled by further reducing departmental capital budgets and using "unallocated contingency in the Treasury's capital reserve".

Support for Ukraine

The government will provide Ukraine with £500 million of emergency funding, £7 billion of economic support over three years and £3 billion in export finance capacity.

Tax-Free Cash Saving Allowance Cut Scrapped

Reversal of Planned Allowance Cut

Healey reversed plans to slash the amount that people can invest in tax-free cash savings, keeping it at £20,000 for all investors instead of a cut planned by his predecessor to £12,000 for under-65s.

Housing

First-Time Buyer Loan Scheme

Lower-income first-time buyers will be able to draw on a loan scheme funded by £4.7 billion of government-backed lending from next year.

Affordable Homes Funding

Healey will spend an additional £1.5 billion to speed up the building of affordable homes.

Biodiversity Requirement Removal

He will also remove biodiversity requirements for small housing developments on previously developed land.

Data Centre Covenant

Community and Environmental Investment

Data centre operators will be required to invest in their local communities, create jobs and protect water supplies in return for priority grid connections and permission to build on-site power generation where necessary.

Investment

Funding for National Lender and Infrastructure Bank

Britain's national business lender and infrastructure bank will receive £15.4 billion and £5 billion of extra funding respectively over roughly half a decade.

Rough Sleeping

Increased Support for Rough Sleepers

Britain will double spending to help rough sleepers off the streets with a further £432 million over the next two years.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank surcharge raised from 3% to 6% for 15 months, raising around £1.5 billion to fund household support.(gov.uk)
  • Twenty million households to receive £100 energy payment; VAT on electricity extended until 1 July 2027 to ease energy costs.(gov.uk)
  • Online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Temu to collect VAT from retailers from October 2027, funding business rate cuts.(theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did Healey announce regarding bank taxes?
John Healey doubled the tax surcharge on banks' profits above a set threshold to 6% for 15 months.
How will the UK government support households with rising energy prices?
Twenty million households will receive a £100 payment, and a temporary VAT cut on electricity bills will be extended.
What is the new plan for minimum wage in the UK?
Minimum wage rates for workers aged 18-20 and over 21 will increase by 3.9%.
What relief is offered to small retail and hospitality businesses?
Small businesses will start paying business rates at £18,000 instead of £12,000, with 70,000 businesses exempt.
How are online marketplaces affected by the new budget?
Platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Temu will be responsible for collecting VAT from October 2027.

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