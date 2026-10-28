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Apple shows pricey touchscreen laptops, a first for the iPhone maker - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple shows pricey touchscreen laptops, a first for the iPhone maker

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Apple Introduces First Touchscreen MacBook Pro with OLED Display & M5 Chip

Apple Unveils Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Features, Reactions, and Market Impact

By Stephen Nellis

Apple's Shift to Touchscreen Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Apple CEO John Ternus unveiled the company's first touchscreen MacBooks on Wednesday, abandoning a long-held aversion to the technology as it caps a burst of product launches ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Event Highlights and New Features

Ternus took the stage at an Apple event in Los Angeles and showed a MacBook Pro model with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, playing up the display's contrast, sharpness and brightness in front of an audience of content creators and creative professionals. He also said the company would return to a glowing logo on the back of the laptops. 

CEO's Perspective

"Look, we love the Mac, and it's the reason why so many of us found our way to Apple in the first place. And the Mac has never been better, and it's never been stronger," Ternus said on Wednesday.

Apple's Recent Product Launches

The event is part of a media blitz filled with new product launches following Ternus — a former Apple hardware veteran — taking over as the company's new CEO.

Other Recent Announcements

He launched a folding iPhone, Duo, at Apple's Silicon Valley headquarters in September and a smart home hub in New York earlier this month. While those products will test new markets for Apple, the Los Angeles event could rekindle an old question: should Apple put the touchscreens that it made mainstream in iPhones and iPads in its oldest product line?

Historical Resistance to Touchscreens

Apple executives long resisted the idea, with Steve Jobs saying in 2010 that touchscreens on laptops were "ergonomically terrible" and then-CEO Tim Cook saying in 2012 that such devices would be as pleasing to users as converging a toaster and a refrigerator. Before becoming Apple's CEO, Ternus argued that Apple already made a touchscreen computer with its iPad lineup.

Changing Consumer Expectations

But touchscreens have been widely available for more than a decade on Windows devices, and with the iPhone nearing its two-decade anniversary, a new generation of buyers expects screens to respond to touch.

Industry Analyst Insights

"I believe they were always wrong on pushing back on touch, and this is the long arm of reality setting in," said Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Some things are purely inevitable."

Market Response and Product Details

A key question for Apple is how customers will respond. The company has seen an uptick in Mac sales, but much of that growth has been among technology enthusiasts and businesses buying the machines to handle AI tasks on-device.

Availability and Pricing

Apple said on Wednesday the new MacBook Pro is available for pre-order starting Wednesday and would go on sale on November 6.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $2,899 for the 14-inch model with the M5 Pro chip, while the highest-end configuration starts at $4,799 for the 16-inch model with the more powerful M5 Max chip. The new 16-inch model is 0.7 pounds lighter than the older, non-touchscreen model.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni and Sri Hari N S; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple introduced touchscreen input on MacBook Pro for the first time, featuring OLED PROLED XDR displays with up to 2000 nits brightness and 10,000,000:1 contrast. (apple.com)
  • The new models use existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, retain macOS ecosystem compatibility, and boast a lighter, thinner design with up to 24‑hour battery life. (apple.com)
  • Pre-orders began on October 28 with deliveries starting November 6; pricing starts at $2,899 for the 14‑inch M5 Pro model and goes up to $4,799 for the top-spec 16‑inch M5 Max model. (apple.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

What new feature did Apple introduce in its latest MacBook Pro?
Apple introduced its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, featuring an OLED display and the new M5 chip.
When will the new Apple touchscreen MacBook Pro be available?
The new MacBook Pro is available for pre-order starting Wednesday and will go on sale on November 6.
What is the starting price for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with touchscreen?
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip starts at $2,899.
How has Apple’s stance on touchscreen laptops changed?
Apple previously resisted touchscreen laptops, but now acknowledges growing demand and has introduced its first touchscreen model.
Who is Apple’s new CEO and what products has he launched recently?
John Ternus is Apple’s new CEO, recently launching a folding iPhone (Duo), a smart home hub, and the new touchscreen MacBook Pro.

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