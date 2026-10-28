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Britain backs Rolls-Royce with £2.5 billion deal for new jet engine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain backs Rolls-Royce with £2.5 billion deal for new jet engine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Aerospace Government funding Rolls-Royce Markets

UK Backs Rolls-Royce with £2.5 Billion Deal for Next-Gen Jet Engine Development

Rolls-Royce Secures Major Government Support for Jet Engine Innovation

Framework Deal Details

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce has agreed a framework deal for £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) in government support to develop a new engine for narrowbody jets, paving the way for the British company to return to the biggest segment of the civil aerospace market.

Government Announcement and Economic Impact

Budget Speech and Job Creation

Finance Minister John Healey announced the deal in his budget speech on Wednesday, saying the multi-decade programme would help develop engine technology for next-generation narrowbody aircraft and defence applications, supporting 3,300 jobs.

Market Landscape

CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, and Pratt & Whitney dominate the market for engines powering the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families.

Rolls-Royce’s Technological Advancements

UltraFan Technology and Market Re-entry

Rolls-Royce has developed UltraFan technology as part of its efforts to re-enter the market. Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic said in July that he would prefer British backing, although other countries were also interested.

Industry Significance

Erginbilgic called Wednesday's agreement a "landmark moment for the UK's aerospace industry".

Funding Conditions and Historical Context

Government Funding Requirements

The government said funding would be subject to legal, value-for-money, affordability and approval processes.

Rolls-Royce’s Market Position

Rolls-Royce has been shut out of the narrowbody market since selling its stake in the International Aero Engines consortium to Pratt & Whitney in 2012.

Company Turnaround and Financial Outlook

Leadership and Efficiency Improvements

Erginbilgic has led a turnaround since becoming CEO in 2023, bringing in new management, improving efficiency and renegotiating long-term contracts with airline customers.

Profit Expectations

The company expects underlying operating profit of up to £4.9 billion this year, having reported a loss in 2021.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • UK government to provide up to £2.5 billion in support for Rolls‑Royce’s UltraFan engine programme for narrowbody jets, enhancing Britain’s aerospace industry.
  • Rolls‑Royce seeks to re-enter the lucrative narrowbody market—with demonstrator ground tests planned by 2028 and potential to create tens of thousands of jobs.
  • The funding is subject to usual value‑for‑money and legal approvals; the UltraFan demonstrator is part of a broader, multi‑decade civil aerospace and defence strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much government support has Rolls-Royce secured for jet engine development?
Rolls-Royce has secured a £2.5 billion framework deal in government support to develop a new engine for narrowbody jets.
What is the significance of this deal for Rolls-Royce?
The deal allows Rolls-Royce to re-enter the narrowbody aircraft market, the largest segment in civil aerospace, and supports 3,300 jobs.
What technology is Rolls-Royce developing as part of this initiative?
Rolls-Royce is developing UltraFan technology to power next-generation narrowbody aircraft.
Who currently dominates the narrowbody jet engine market?
CFM International (GE Aerospace and Safran joint venture) and Pratt & Whitney dominate the narrowbody jet engine market.
When did Rolls-Royce exit the narrowbody market previously?
Rolls-Royce exited the narrowbody market in 2012 after selling its stake in the International Aero Engines consortium to Pratt & Whitney.

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