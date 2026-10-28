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Britain to extend upcoming carbon border tax to include refined products, documents show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain to extend upcoming carbon border tax to include refined products, documents show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Britain Expands Carbon Border Tax to Refined Products in 2027 Plan

Britain's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and Its Expansion

Introduction to the New Carbon Import Levy

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain will seek to include refined products in its new carbon import levy which is due to begin on some products from 2027, Treasury budget documents published on Wednesday showed.

Government's Intentions and Consultation Process

"The government intends to expand the scope of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to include refined products, subject to consultation on the feasibility and impacts," the document said.

Current Scope of the CBAM

The CBAM is currently due to apply to carbon-intensive products in the iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass and cement sectors.

Addressing Carbon Leakage and Supporting British Industry

Reducing Carbon Leakage Risks

Britain said the levy would help to reduce the risk of so-called carbon leakage, avoiding emissions being displaced to other countries because they have a lower or no carbon price.

Impact on Refineries and Industrial Capability

Support for Regional Refineries

Including refined products "could help address carbon-leakage risks for refineries in Pembrokeshire, Cheshire, Hampshire and the Humber, giving British businesses confidence to decarbonise while retaining and renewing high-value industrial capability," the document said. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • UK will consult on extending its CBAM to refined products, potentially adding them to the 2027 levy currently covering sectors like steel, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen and more (gov.uk)
  • Refined products—though noted for carbon leakage risk and within UK ETS scope—were initially excluded from the 2027 CBAM due to feasibility concerns, but may be added later following ongoing review (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • This move mirrors EU’s direction: the UK CBAM’s expansion aims to bolster refinery decarbonisation capacity in key regions while maintaining industrial competitiveness (cbamguide.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)?
The UK CBAM is a carbon import levy that applies to carbon-intensive imports such as iron, steel, aluminium, and will include refined products from 2027.
Which products are currently covered by the UK carbon border tax?
Iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass and cement are currently covered by the UK carbon border tax.
When will refined products be included in the UK's carbon import levy?
Refined products are set to be included in the UK's carbon import levy starting from 2027, following a feasibility consultation.
Why is Britain expanding its carbon border tax to include refined products?
Britain aims to mitigate carbon leakage risks for local refineries and support domestic businesses in decarbonising while maintaining industrial capability.
How does the carbon border tax help UK industry?
The tax helps reduce emissions being shifted abroad and gives British businesses confidence to invest in decarbonisation.

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