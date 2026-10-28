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Campari confirms 2026 outlook after 3.4% rise in third quarter revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Campari confirms 2026 outlook after 3.4% rise in third quarter revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Campari Confirms 2026 Outlook After Posting 3.4% Rise in Q3 Revenue

Campari's Q3 2023 Financial Performance and 2026 Outlook

Q3 Revenue Growth Overview

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari said on Wednesday its organic revenue was up 3.4% in the third quarter, beating market expectations, despite a slowdown in North America.

Net Sales Figures

• Net sales totalled €777 million in the third quarter, above an analysts consensus compiled by Visible Alpha of €769 million

Regional Performance

Europe

• Net sales rose 8% in Europe, while they declined 2% in North America in the quarter

North America

• Net sales rose 8% in Europe, while they declined 2% in North America in the quarter

2026 Full-Year Guidance

• Campari confirmed its full-year guidance for 2026 of around 3% organic topline growth

• The group expects a "marginal" topline decline in the US in 2026

CEO Statement

• "We delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of organic topline growth while continuing to outperform and gain market share across our key markets, particularly in aperitifs and tequila," CEO Simon Hunt said in a statement

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic revenue rose 3.4 % in Q3, surpassing consensus of €769 million with net sales of €777 million (ad-hoc-news.de)
  • Europe grew 8 % in net sales in Q3, while North America declined 2 %; Campari confirmed ~3 % organic full‑year growth outlook, expecting marginal US topline drop (ad-hoc-news.de)
  • Earlier in 2026 Campari reaffirmed its full‑year guidance (~3 % organic growth) and improved EBIT margin outlook thanks to tariff tailwind—reflecting consistency in strategic targets (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Campari's organic revenue rise in Q3?
Campari's organic revenue rose by 3.4% in the third quarter.
Did Campari meet or beat revenue expectations in Q3?
Campari beat revenue expectations with net sales of €777 million, above the €769 million analyst consensus.
How did Campari perform in Europe and North America in Q3?
Net sales rose 8% in Europe but declined 2% in North America during Q3.
What is Campari's full-year outlook for 2026?
Campari confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting around 3% organic topline growth and a marginal decline in the US.
What did Campari's CEO highlight about the company's performance?
CEO Simon Hunt noted Campari delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of organic topline growth and gained market share in aperitifs and tequila.

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