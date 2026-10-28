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Airbus holds annual targets, bets on year-end delivery surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus holds annual targets, bets on year-end delivery surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Airbus Sticks to Annual Aircraft Delivery Targets Despite Mixed Q3 Earnings

Airbus Maintains Delivery Targets Amid Challenging Market Conditions

By Gianluca Lo Nostro, Joanna Plucinska and Florence Loeve

Q3 Earnings Overview and Delivery Goals

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Airbus maintained its full-year forecasts and production plans on Wednesday after reporting mixed third-quarter earnings, leaving investors focused on whether it can hit its annual aircraft-delivery target.

The world's largest planemaker stuck to its target of delivering around 870 aircraft this year, which would be its highest tally ever, and left production goals unchanged. It will need a record fourth quarter to reach that mark.

Investor Sentiment and Analyst Insights

"Everybody will be watching to see if they can get to that 870 number, or whether sometime in December, they need to indicate that they can't get to that number," said Ronan Murphy, a director at Alton Aviation Consultancy. "They must have a view that they can still get close to it."

Financial Performance and Revenue Analysis

Airbus said adjusted operating profit reached €1.77 billion ($2 billion) in the three months to end-September, broadly matching the analysts' estimate in a poll compiled by the company. Revenue fell 2% to €17.47 billion, below the estimate of €17.91 billion.

Seasonal Delivery Patterns and Supply Chain Challenges

Airbus traditionally delivers more aircraft in the final months of the year, but has previously been forced to cut delivery targets late in the year as engine shortages and other supply-chain constraints disrupted production.

Airbus says those pressures had recently begun to ease.

CEO Commentary on Operational Focus

"Against a complex geopolitical and operating environment, we are focused on delivery while maintaining a steadfast focus on quality. Our plan is clear, and our teams are onboard to meet our objectives," CEO Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

Ongoing Supply Chain Risks

Murphy cautioned that supply-chain pressures had eased but not disappeared.

"The delays have slowed down, but there are still delays from when things were originally," said Murphy.

Cash Flow and Competitive Landscape

Free cash flow before customer financing since January was a negative €1.27 billion, reflecting higher inventories as Airbus prepared for a stronger delivery performance later in the year and ramped up production for year-end deliveries.

Boeing's Performance and Industry Comparison

Rival Boeing highlighted production delays and supply-chain challenges on Tuesday, with CEO Kelly Ortberg saying the US planemaker would miss key production and jet delivery targets this year.

Airbus remains ahead of its US rival in deliveries this year, having handed over 547 aircraft so far in 2026 compared with Boeing's 475.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in London, Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, Florence Loève in Paris; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus delivered 547 aircraft through September 2026—about 63% of its ~870 target—requiring ~323 more in Q4 (~108/month) to hit the goal (gpaviationintelligence.com).
  • Supply‑chain bottlenecks—especially engine shortages from Pratt & Whitney—have begun to ease, though delays remain a concern (investing.com).
  • Free cash flow before customer financing is negative (€1.27 billion), due to inventory buildup ahead of a strong year-end delivery push (wkzo.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airbus's annual aircraft delivery target for 2024?
Airbus aims to deliver around 870 aircraft in 2024, which would be its highest tally ever.
How did Airbus perform in the third quarter of 2024?
Airbus's Q3 adjusted operating profit was €1.77 billion, while revenue fell 2% to €17.47 billion, slightly missing analyst estimates.
Are supply-chain constraints still affecting Airbus deliveries?
Supply-chain pressures have eased recently but have not disappeared, and delays still persist though at a slower rate.
How does Airbus's delivery performance compare to Boeing's in 2024?
Airbus delivered 547 aircraft so far in 2024, remaining ahead of Boeing, which delivered 475 aircraft.
What challenges does Airbus face in meeting its year-end delivery goal?
Airbus needs a record fourth quarter to meet its delivery goal, with ongoing risks from supply-chain delays and inventory buildup.

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