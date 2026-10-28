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UK finance minister reverses cuts to tax-free cash savings allowance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister reverses cuts to tax-free cash savings allowance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Maintains £20,000 Tax-Free Cash ISA Allowance

By Kirstin Ridley

Government Decision on Cash ISA Allowance

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey on Wednesday reversed plans to slash the amount that people can put into tax-free cash savings accounts, instead promising to find other ways to incentivise individuals to invest in stocks and shares.

Impact on Banks and Building Societies

The move by Healey is a boon for banks and building societies, because investments in cash Individual Savings Accounts (ISA) are stickier and can help fund mortgage lending.

Background: Previous Proposals and Industry Concerns

Proposed Reduction of ISA Limit

Former finance minister Rachel Reeves had planned to cut the annual cash ISA limit to £12,000 from £20,000 for under-65s from next year in an effort to funnel more money into Britain's stock market and drive economic growth. 

Industry Views on Tax Allowances

 Some in Britain's fund management industry say the tax allowances discourage the buying of shares, citing a report showing Britain has the lowest rate of ​consumer stock market investment among the G7 group of developed nations. 

Current Policy and Reactions

Maintaining the £20,000 Limit

In his maiden budget speech, Healey told parliament that the annual, tax-free limit for cash ISAs would remain at £20,000 ($26,570) for all investors.

Industry Response

"We welcome moves to keep the ISA regime as simple as possible, as an important part of getting people saving and investing," said Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation. "The focus now should be on giving people the information, guidance and confidence they need to make informed investment decisions."

Future Initiatives and Tax Changes

Introduction of 'Starter' ISA

Healey also said the government would explore with industry how to encourage first-time investors in stocks and shares through a new 'Starter' ISA, drawing criticism from some experts for introducing more complexity into investment products.

Planned Increases in Savings and Property Income Tax

Details of Tax Rate Changes

 The government also announced plans to raise the rate of tax on savings and property income by another two percentage points from April 2027, saying that around half of the revenue raised would come from the wealthiest 10% of households.

Projected Revenue and Tax Brackets

Tax on savings income will rise to 24%, 44% or 49%, at the basic, higher or additional rate, raising an estimated £590 million in 2031-32, the government said.

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey confirmed the cash ISA limit remains £20,000 across all ages, reversing Rachel Reeves’ planned cut to £12,000 for those under 65 as of April 6, 2027 (gov.uk).
  • The decision was welcomed by banks and building societies, which rely on cash ISA deposits to fund mortgage lending, and by City experts who favored simplicity in the ISA regime (theguardian.com).
  • Instead of reducing the allowance, Healey proposed a new 'Starter' ISA aimed at first‑time investors in stocks and shares, alongside exploring ways to boost financial education and investment confidence (trustnet.com).
  • The budget also included a 2‑percentage‑point hike in tax rates on savings and property income starting April 2027, with half the revenue expected to come from the wealthiest 10% of households (noting original article).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current tax-free allowance for UK cash ISAs?
The annual tax-free allowance for UK cash ISAs remains at £20,000 for all investors.
Did the UK government plan to reduce the cash ISA limit?
Yes, there were plans to reduce the limit to £12,000 for under-65s, but these have been reversed.
Will there be new tax rises on savings and property income?
Yes, the tax rate on savings and property income will rise by two percentage points from April 2027.
What new initiatives are being considered for first-time investors?
The government is exploring a new 'Starter' ISA aimed at encouraging first-time stock and share investors.
Why was the cash ISA allowance maintained?
Maintaining the allowance supports saving and helps banks and building societies fund mortgage lending.

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