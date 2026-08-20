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German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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headlines security Germany Intelligence Human Rights

German Intelligence Service Offers Helpline to Exiles Facing Home Country Threats

Support and Protection for Exiles in Germany

Introduction to the BfV Helpline

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - People exiled in Germany under threat or attack from agents of their repressive home countries now have a support line to call, courtesy of the country's domestic intelligence service.

Details of the BfV Initiative

Brochure and Target Audience

Germany's BfV, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, on Thursday published a brochure advertising a helpline for people who found refuge in Germany from authoritarian nations such as Russia, China or Iran.

Types of Threats Faced by Exiles

Those people, who increasingly face intimidation, surveillance, repression or even abduction and assassination attempts, are encouraged to help the BfV in analysing repressive strategies and how to counter them.

Support for Vulnerable Groups

The brochure, which addresses people under threat for being dissidents, journalists or members of the LGBTQ community, even offers hope that the BfV can thwart the specific threats a caller is facing.

Tracking and Preventing Threats

"Through both its own investigations and information provided by the individuals concerned, the domestic intelligence service is able to track down those responsible," a section in the 16-page brochure reads.

Context: Germany’s Broader Security Measures

Expansion of Intelligence Powers

The outreach comes as Berlin seeks to grant intelligence services new powers to hack communications and disrupt foreign adversaries' operations to counter what officials have described as a growing threat from cyber and hybrid attacks.

Potential Impact of New Measures

The measures, which have been under discussion for months, would give the BfV, as well as the foreign intelligence service BND, broader authority to collect data and thwart attacks.  

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The BfV’s helpline targets exiled dissidents, journalists and LGBTQ individuals facing state-sponsored threats in Germany, offering tailored assistance and intelligence collaboration.
  • The BfV’s outreach aligns with broader legislative reforms granting it, alongside the BND, enhanced hacking and disruption powers against foreign adversaries in response to rising cyber and hybrid threats.
  • This initiative reflects increased recognition—by German security officials—of transnational repression targeting exiles, especially by Russia, China, Iran and others, as cited in the BfV’s recent reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can use the BfV helpline in Germany?
Exiles in Germany facing threats from authoritarian countries like Russia, China, or Iran can use the helpline, especially dissidents, journalists, and LGBTQ community members.
What support does Germany's BfV offer to exiles?
The BfV provides a helpline, investigates threats, collects intelligence, and works to thwart intimidation, surveillance, and attacks against exiles.
What types of threats are exiles in Germany facing?
Exiles are facing intimidation, surveillance, repression, and even abduction or assassination attempts from agents of repressive home countries.
How does the BfV use information from exiled individuals?
The BfV analyzes provided information to track threats, investigate responsible actors, and counter foreign operations targeting exiles.
What new powers is the German government proposing for intelligence services?
Proposed measures would grant the BfV and BND broader authority to hack communications, collect data, and disrupt operations from foreign adversaries.

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