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Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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headlines Energy Europe Ukraine Crisis

Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine Loses External Power Supply

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Loss Incident

Emergency Response and Current Status

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has switched to emergency diesel generators after damage to a high-voltage line caused the facility to lose external power, the plant management said on Thursday.

Plant Management Statement

"Plant personnel are monitoring the equipment's operating parameters. All necessary measures to maintain the safe condition of the power units are being taken in full," the Moscow-installed management said, adding that radiation levels were normal.

Background on Plant Operations

The plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links to keep nuclear fuel cool.

Ongoing Safety Concerns

Control and Security Issues

Russia seized the plant in the first weeks of the war that began in 2022, and both Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused the other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks another instance of fragile external power for Europe’s largest nuclear plant amid the war, heightening nuclear safety risks.
  • The plant has relied on emergency diesel generators multiple times; the IAEA warns repeated power outages severely strain safety margins.
  • Restoring reliable grid connections and returning Ukrainian control are viewed as critical by Energoatom and the IAEA for long‑term safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lose external power?
The plant lost external power due to damage to a high-voltage line.
What measures are being taken at the Zaporizhzhia plant?
Plant personnel are monitoring equipment and taking all necessary safety measures.
Is there any radiation risk after the power loss at Zaporizhzhia?
Radiation levels at the plant remain normal despite the power loss.
What is powering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after the outage?
The plant has switched to emergency diesel generators to ensure safe operation.

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