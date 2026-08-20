Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine Loses External Power Supply

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Loss Incident

Emergency Response and Current Status

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has switched to emergency diesel generators after damage to a high-voltage line caused the facility to lose external power, the plant management said on Thursday.

Plant Management Statement

"Plant personnel are monitoring the equipment's operating parameters. All necessary measures to maintain the safe condition of the power units are being taken in full," the Moscow-installed management said, adding that radiation levels were normal.

Background on Plant Operations

The plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links to keep nuclear fuel cool.

Ongoing Safety Concerns

Control and Security Issues

Russia seized the plant in the first weeks of the war that began in 2022, and both Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused the other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)