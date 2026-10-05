GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain services growth accelerates despite cost surge, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain services growth accelerates despite cost surge, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Market News Economy Spain

Spain Services Sector Expands at Fastest Pace in Months Despite Cost Pressures

Spain's Service Sector Shows Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Expansion Accelerates in September

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The expansion in Spain's service sector picked up pace in September as increased demand lifted activity despite a surge in operating expenses, a business survey showed on Monday.

PMI Business Activity Index Reaches New High

• The S&P Global Spain Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 58.3 in September from 57.8 in August, a survey by S&P Global showed. September's reading matched the 3-1/2-year high hit in July. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

New Business and Export Trends

• New business increased for a fifth straight month, although the pace slowed to its weakest since June. Export business fell for the first time since May as firms cited uncertainty linked to the war in the Middle East and AI-related spending.

Employment and Cost Pressures

• Employment rose again, extending the current run of job creation to four years, and the latest increase was marked and above the survey average.

• Cost pressures intensified sharply. Input price inflation jumped to a six-month high, driven by energy, fuel and labour costs as well as higher supplier charges. Firms raised their own prices at the fastest pace since April.

Business Sentiment and Outlook

• The sentiment indicator weakened to a four-month low as geopolitical uncertainty and competitive pressures weighed, although firms still remained optimistic about the year ahead.

Expert Commentary

• "Although a slowdown in the rate of new business gains implies that the present pace of activity growth may not be sustained, order book trends remain positive overall, and firms are widely expecting to raise investment and add further to their staffing levels in the months ahead," said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Service-sector activity reached a 3½‑year high in September with PMI at 58.3, up from 57.8 in August, signaling solid growth amid elevated demand. (investing.com)
  • Cost pressures intensified sharply in September: input prices jumped to a six‑month high due to energy, fuel, labour and supplier cost increases; firms raised selling prices at the fastest pace since April. (investing.com)
  • Despite rising costs and weaker export orders, employment rose robustly, extending job creation over four years, though sentiment dipped to a four‑month low amid geopolitical and competitive uncertainties. (elibrary.imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Spain's services sector perform in September?
Spain's services sector activity accelerated in September, with the S&P Global Services PMI rising to 58.3, matching a 3.5-year high.
What caused the surge in operating expenses in Spain's services sector?
Rising input price inflation, especially driven by energy, fuel, labour costs and higher supplier charges, led to the surge in expenses.
Did employment in Spain's service sector increase?
Yes, employment rose again in September, continuing the sector's four-year run of job creation.
What affected export business in Spain's service sector?
Export business declined for the first time since May, mainly due to uncertainty from the Middle East conflict and AI-related spending.
What is the outlook for Spain's services sector?
Despite some slowdown in new business, firms are optimistic overall and expect to raise investment and staffing levels in the coming months.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine's Naftogaz considers buying gas-turbine compressors from Siemens

Ukraine's Naftogaz considers buying gas-turbine compressors from Siemens

Image for Euro zone business growth hits over 3-1/2-year high despite inflation worries, PMI shows

Euro zone business growth hits over 3-1/2-year high despite inflation worries, PMI shows

Image for German services sector grows in September on strong demand, PMI shows

German services sector grows in September on strong demand, PMI shows

Image for French services sector returned to growth for first time since December, PMI shows

French services sector returned to growth for first time since December, PMI shows

Image for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest

Image for ECB's Nagel: high inflation not yet setting off second-round effects

ECB's Nagel: high inflation not yet setting off second-round effects

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for BT steps in to rescue troubled rival TalkTalk
BT steps in to rescue troubled rival TalkTalk
Image for Euro at 17-month low, dollar near pre-Liberation Day highs
Euro at 17-month low, dollar near pre-Liberation Day highs
Image for Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival
Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival
Image for Schneider Electric to buy US software firm PTC in $22.6 billion deal
Schneider Electric to buy US software firm PTC in $22.6 billion deal
Image for German engineering orders fall 5% in August amid absence of big contracts
German engineering orders fall 5% in August amid absence of big contracts
Image for Lidl GB to open over 50 stores in $793 million investment drive
Lidl GB to open over 50 stores in $793 million investment drive
Image for Oil falls as Middle East crude exports rise, G7 to release stocks
Oil falls as Middle East crude exports rise, G7 to release stocks
Image for Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy
Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy
Image for Intesa's €35 billion bid for MPS wins backing of top investor
Intesa's €35 billion bid for MPS wins backing of top investor
Image for Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes, Zelenskiy says
Image for Deutsche Telekom sees €2.5 billion in savings from AI, automation by 2030
Deutsche Telekom sees €2.5 billion in savings from AI, automation by 2030
Image for For freed Israeli hostages, every moment is now precious
For freed Israeli hostages, every moment is now precious
View All Finance Posts