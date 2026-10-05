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French services sector returned to growth for first time since December, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French services sector returned to growth for first time since December, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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French Services Sector Returns to Growth in September as PMI Rises

September PMI Data Signals Recovery in France's Services Sector

Oct 5 (Reuters) - France's dominant services sector grew in September for the first time since the end of last year, helped by a rebound in output after businesses had been impacted in August by an intense summer heatwave, a business survey showed on Monday.

Key PMI Figures and Sector Performance

• The S&P Global France Services final PMI Business Activity Index rose to 51.2 points in September from 48.0 in August, said the survey by S&P Global.

Understanding the PMI Threshold

• Any figure above 50 points shows an expansion in activity, while below 50 shows a contraction.

Comparison with Flash Readings

• That final September services PMI figure was slightly weaker than the flash reading of 51.4 points.

Composite PMI Overview

• The final September composite PMI figure  - which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors  - also rose to 51.1 points, from 48.5 in August. 

• That final September composite figure compared to a flash composite figure of 51.2.

Expert Insights and Economic Outlook

Comments from S&P Global

• Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that while the September figures were encouraging, inflation remained a concern.

Concerns About Economic Durability

• "It would be remiss to not question the durability of France's economic expansion in September, given the survey data suggest that underlying demand conditions remain frail. There could be some payback in these numbers after the hit to business activity in August due to extreme heat," said Hayes.

Impact of Global Events on Inflation

• "With the war in the Middle East continuing and global oil and gas prices staying elevated, the risk that energy cost inflation passes through to more parts of the economy is rising," added Hayes.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global France Services final PMI climbed to 51.2 in September from 48.0 in August, marking the first expansion since December. (Reuters via Boursorama) (boursorama.com)
  • The composite PMI (services + manufacturing) rose to 51.1 from 48.5, slightly below the flash estimate of 51.2. (Reuters via original article and Boursorama) (boursorama.com)
  • Manufacturing also grew in September, though at a slower pace: PMI at 50.6 down from 51.1 in August, raising questions about the sustainability of this rebound amid inflation and energy cost pressures. (Reuters) (investing.com)
  • Analysts caution that underlying demand conditions remain weak, and energy cost inflation—from elevated global oil and gas prices and geopolitical risks—could dampen the recovery’s durability. (Original quotes and S&P Global outlook) (spglobal.com)
  • France’s broader economic outlook remains fragile: recent INSEE revisions cut 2026 GDP growth forecasts to around 0.4–0.5%, with heatwave-related impacts and a historic purchasing-power crisis weighing on the outlook. (Le Monde) (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest PMI report say about the French services sector?
The latest S&P Global PMI report shows that the French services sector grew in September for the first time since last December, with the index rising to 51.2.
What was the main reason for the rebound in the French services sector?
The rebound was attributed to increased output after businesses were impacted by an intense summer heatwave in August.
What is the significance of a PMI reading above 50?
A PMI figure above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while below 50 indicates contraction.
Are there concerns about the sustainability of France’s service sector growth?
Yes, experts caution that underlying demand conditions remain weak and that inflation, particularly from rising energy costs, is still a risk.
How did the composite PMI (services and manufacturing) perform in September?
The final September composite PMI rose to 51.1 from 48.5 in August, indicating a return to growth.

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