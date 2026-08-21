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Ukrainian Nord Stream blast suspect detained in Croatia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian Nord Stream blast suspect detained in Croatia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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headlines Energy security Europe Ukraine

Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Blasts Detained in Croatia, Faces Extradition

Details Emerge on Arrest and Extradition Proceedings

By Daria Sito-Sucic

Background of the Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

SARAJEVO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline blasts has been placed into pre-trial detention in Croatia pending a decision on his extradition to Germany, court officials said on Friday.

The suspect - described as a scuba diver by German prosecutors who have identified him only as Vladimir Z. - was arrested in the early hours on Wednesday in a hotel in the Croatian coastal city of Pula on a European arrest warrant.

Suspects and Alleged Involvement

German prosecutors have said Vladimir Z. was part of a group behind the blasts which followed Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier that year.

The explosions ​- described by Russia and Western countries as sabotage - damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital route for Russian gas exports to Europe, as well ​as the Nord Stream ⁠2 branch, which had yet to enter service.

Other Individuals Implicated

Another suspect in the case, former Ukrainian army officer Serhii K., was charged by prosecutors in July with orchestrating the blasts while acting on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.

That man - who was arrested in Italy in August 2025 and transferred to Germany in November - has denied any involvement ​in the blasts near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Croatian and German Legal Proceedings

Court officials in Pula said the suspect arrested there this week was put in detention on Thursday following a request from the county state attorney, who has questioned him. They gave no details on whether he had entered a plea.

German courts have treated the case as falling within their jurisdiction because the damaged pipelines end in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and their loss affected Germany's energy security and internal safety.

Extradition Process and International Cooperation

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said his ministry has been in contact with the Croatian authorities to facilitate the suspect's extradition but that the procedures can take time.

"We have a strong interest in clarifying the facts in this context and ...  ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to Germany, where they will be dealt with appropriately,” Dobrindt added.

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • German authorities accuse Vladimir Z. of participating in the September 26, 2022 explosions that damaged both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines near Bornholm via underwater bomb placement during scuba dives. (presseportal.de)
  • He was arrested in Pula, Croatia, on August 19, 2026, under a European arrest warrant issued on June 3, 2024; charges include orchestrating explosions, anti-constitutional sabotage, and destruction of infrastructure. (presseportal.de)
  • This follows the 2025 arrest of ex-Ukrainian officer Serhii K., who is separately charged and awaiting trial in Hamburg; Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and energy security concerns in Germany underscore the geopolitical stakes. (zdfheute.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained in Croatia over the Nord Stream blasts?
A Ukrainian man, identified as Vladimir Z., suspected of involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions, was detained in Pula, Croatia.
Why is the Nord Stream blast suspect being extradited to Germany?
Germany claims jurisdiction as the damaged pipelines end in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the incident affected Germany's energy security.
What is the connection between the Nord Stream blasts and Ukraine?
Suspects, including Ukrainian nationals, are alleged by German prosecutors to have carried out the sabotage on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.
What impact did the Nord Stream pipeline blasts have?
The blasts damaged Nord Stream 1, a key route for Russian gas exports to Europe, and Nord Stream 2, affecting European energy security.
What is the status of the detained suspect in Croatia?
The suspect remains in pre-trial detention pending a decision on extradition to Germany, with no plea entered yet.

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