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UK police make further arrest over suspected Fairford airbase plot - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK police make further arrest over suspected Fairford airbase plot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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headlines security UK News Terrorism International

UK Police Make Further Arrest Over Suspected RAF Fairford Airbase Plot

Latest Developments in RAF Fairford Terror Plot Investigation

Details of the Recent Arrest

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 22-year old British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of their investigation into a suspected plot near RAF Fairford, the airbase used by the US to strike Iran.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the man was arrested in Westminster and officers had searched a property in the same area. He remains in custody.

Background and International Response

US Involvement and Statements

The arrest is the latest in an investigation that has drawn international attention after US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had subsequently prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from the base. Iran has denied any involvement in any alleged plot.

Ongoing Police Investigation

"This remains a live investigation and our specialist teams continue to pursue multiple lines of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding events near RAF Fairford," Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said on Tuesday.

Previous Arrests Connected to the Case

Suspects and Legal Status

Six men in their 20s, arrested previously in connection with the investigation, including a dual British-Iranian national arrested on October 1, remain on police bail.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • A 22‑year‑old Briton was arrested in Westminster on 6 October on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts tied to a plot targeting RAF Fairford; he remains in custody and his property was searched.
  • Earlier, five British men in their 20s and a dual UK‑Iranian national were arrested near RAF Fairford; they were released on bail but remain under investigation amid inquiries into a possible Iran link.
  • In response to security threats—reportedly including a potential Iranian drone attack—the U.S. withdrew all bombers (B‑1, B‑2, B‑52) from RAF Fairford and redeployed them to U.S. bases as a precaution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the Fairford airbase plot?
A 22-year-old British man was arrested in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts related to the suspected plot near RAF Fairford.
Why is RAF Fairford significant in this investigation?
RAF Fairford is used by the US to strike Iran and became the focus of a plot that led to heightened security and international attention.
What prompted the recent US response regarding RAF Fairford?
A threat linked to Iran prompted the US to remove B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford, according to President Donald Trump.
How many people have been arrested as part of this investigation so far?
Including the latest arrest, seven men, most in their 20s, have been detained in connection with the investigation.
Has Iran admitted involvement in the alleged plot?
No, Iran has denied any involvement in the alleged terrorist plot near RAF Fairford.

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