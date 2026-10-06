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Italy's electoral reform clears initial confidence vote hurdle - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's electoral reform clears initial confidence vote hurdle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Politics Elections Parliament Europe

Italy's Parliament Advances Electoral Reform After Successful Confidence Votes

Key Developments in Italy's Electoral Reform Process

Parliamentary Approval and Confidence Votes

ROME, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Italy's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved part of a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni which could be a factor in deciding an election due next year.  

Details of the Confidence Votes

• Parliament approved the first articles of the bill in two confidence votes in the lower house.

• The second vote was passed with 227 votes in favour, 149 against and three abstentions. The first had passed by a similarly comfortable margin.

Next Steps and Political Implications

Final Approval and Potential Outcomes

• Final approval of the package is expected on Thursday in a secret ballot.

• Meloni could resign if the bill is rejected.

Key Features of the Electoral Reform

• It introduces a fully proportional electoral system, with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.

Impact on Upcoming Elections

• Meloni's right-wing coalition faces an election by the end of next year.

• Latest speculation points to a possible vote in May 2027 to coincide with local elections in major cities.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Lower house passed first articles in two confidence votes—227–149–3 in second vote; final vote Thursday
  • Reform shifts to fully proportional system with majority bonus for alliances over 42%
  • Meloni’s coalition moves forward amid speculation of a May 2027 election, with opposition warning of democratic risks

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Italy's latest electoral reform?
The reform introduces a fully proportional electoral system with a seat bonus for alliances winning over 42% of the vote.
Who is supporting the electoral reform in Italy?
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her right-wing coalition are championing the bill.
What happens if the electoral reform bill is rejected?
Prime Minister Meloni could resign if the bill does not pass the final approval.
How did the parliamentary votes on the reform go?
The first articles of the bill passed two confidence votes in the lower house with comfortable margins.

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