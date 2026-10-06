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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says intelligence shows Russia is preparing massive attack - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says intelligence shows Russia is preparing massive attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics security Ukraine Russia

Zelenskiy Warns of Massive Russian Attack Based on Updated Intelligence Reports

Ukrainian President Cites New Intelligence and Calls for International Support

Latest Intelligence on Russian Military Activity

Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the latest intelligence suggested Russia was preparing a "massive attack" on Ukraine.

"There is updated intelligence indicating that Russia is preparing a massive attack," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine's Defensive Readiness

"Ukrainian services and our air force are ready to respond to the extent permitted by our available means of defence."

Dependence on Allied Support

Zelenskiy said Ukraine's position depended largely on what its allies could provide in terms of weaponry to defend against a new Russian attack.

International Political Will

"A great deal depends on our partners, on every leader and every country in the world that has the defensive capabilities we need and can provide them to us," he said.

"It is critically important that there be the political will to do so, particularly in the United States, in Europe and among our other partners."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Updated intelligence suggests Russia is preparing a large-scale strike on Ukraine, prompting readiness of Ukrainian air defences and services.
  • Ukraine’s defensive posture hinges on timely support from international partners, particularly in providing air‑defence weaponry such as Patriot systems.
  • This alert echoes earlier warnings throughout 2026 about Russian build‑ups and the vital role of allied intelligence sharing and military assistance in Ukraine’s defense.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskiy say about the latest intelligence on Russia?
President Zelenskiy stated that updated intelligence suggests Russia is preparing a massive attack against Ukraine.
How is Ukraine preparing for a potential Russian attack?
Ukrainian services and the air force are ready to respond within the limits of available defense resources.
What role do Ukraine's allies play in its defense?
Ukraine's ability to defend against a new Russian attack depends heavily on military aid and support from allies.
Which countries did Zelenskiy highlight as important for Ukraine's defense support?
Zelenskiy particularly mentioned the United States, Europe, and other partner nations.

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