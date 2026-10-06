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Exclusive-In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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US VP Vance: Iran Must Reduce Nuclear Enrichment to End War

US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations and Political Implications

By Jacob Bogage

Vance's Stance on Nuclear Enrichment

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, Oct 6 (Reuters) - US Vice President JD Vance said in an exclusive interview with Reuters that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries’ seven-month war, even as Washington was unsure how Tehran makes decisions in negotiations.

Vance, a longtime skeptic of US involvement in foreign wars, has taken a leading role in negotiating a settlement to the conflict and brokered a provisional peace agreement in September that quickly fell apart. The war has jolted global energy markets and become a political liability for President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans ahead of November midterm elections. 

Requirements for Agreement

Speaking on Monday after a campaign trip in Alaska, Vance said any agreement would require Iran to reduce its nuclear enrichment capacity, rather than offer assurances of future nuclear drawdowns.

"If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue," Vance said.

"I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity."

Recent Proposals and US Position

Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer and has warned that military operations could intensify after the midterms.

Vance said the US remained open to an agreement but would require concrete Iranian nuclear concessions.

"We're not going to trade words for actions," Vance said. 

Uncertainty in Iranian Decision-Making

US Perspective on Iranian Leadership

UNCLEAR HOW IRAN MAKES DECISIONS: VANCE

Complicating matters, Vance said Washington is uncertain who makes decisions in Tehran.

Vance said the US was in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. But it was unclear how much authority they wield within Iran's power structure, he said, after joint US-Israeli strikes at the start of the war killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

"One of the things we picked up on is it's not totally clear how their country makes decisions," Vance said. Separately, Trump said on Tuesday his "biggest problem" is no one knows who is running Iran. 

Iran's Response

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that US officials are well aware of who their Iranian counterparts are and how Iran's decision-making system works.

"The problem is actually the opposite: it lies in the contradictory positions and mixed messaging from US officials," Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly press conference.

Military and Economic Impact

Vance told Reuters he has held personal conversations with field commanders to gauge battlefield conditions. He dismissed concerns over critical munitions shortages and added that while Iranian troops are periodically able to strike commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, they are largely unable to prevent energy exports through the waterway.

The war — and its $3 billion monthly price tag — has become a key issue on the campaign trail. Higher energy prices have put Trump and Republicans on the defensive in competitive states that will decide control of Congress. 

Political Ramifications in the US

Vance's Campaign Activities

Vance has sought to temper criticism of Trump’s handling of the conflict, telling voters they should not let that issue keep them from backing Republicans in next month's elections.

In Alaska, Vance rallied for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who is locked in a tight reelection battle with Democratic challenger Mary Peltola. Trump carried Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but rising everyday costs have put the state in play.

Focus on Affordability and Energy

Before speaking with Reuters, Vance focused much of his speech on affordability concerns, especially around energy. Alaska's remote locale makes consumer goods more expensive, and energy production is a key industry.

Rally attendees roared when Sullivan nearly introduced Vance as the president of the US, rather than the vice president. Vance is seen as a leading Republican contender to succeed Trump in the White House. 

Vance's Future Political Ambitions

Vance told Reuters afterward that he had not decided whether to seek the presidency in 2028.

"I'm inherently a procrastinator," he said. "I really haven't thought about it much."

(Reporting by Jacob Bogage; Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Vice President Vance insists Iran must make “meaningful” cuts to its enrichment capacity—such as reducing 60% enriched uranium—to signal a commitment to forgo nuclear weapons (investing.com).
  • Washington remains uncertain about Iran’s internal decision-making structure, raising questions about the influence of interlocutors like President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araqchi in the wake of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s death (iranintl.com).
  • The Iran war has disrupted global energy markets and become a major political liability for Republicans, with rising fuel prices fueling voter discontent ahead of the November midterms (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US demanding from Iran to end the war?
The US is demanding that Iran make a meaningful reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to end the conflict.
Who is leading the US negotiations with Iran?
US Vice President JD Vance has taken a leading role in negotiating a settlement to the conflict.
How has the war impacted global markets?
The war has jolted global energy markets, causing higher energy prices and political challenges in the US.
Why is US uncertainty about Iranian decision-making important?
US officials, including Vance, are unsure who in Iran has authority in negotiations, complicating peace efforts.
What role does the Strait of Hormuz play in the conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy shipping route; its reopening is central to negotiations between the US and Iran.

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