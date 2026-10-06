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North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea warns of stronger action toward South Korea over mine blast accusations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Politics security Asia International Relations Conflict

North Korea Warns of Immediate Response to South Korea Over Mine Blast Claims

North Korea's Reaction to Border Landmine Incident

By Kyu-seok Shim

Denial of Responsibility and Threats of Retaliation

SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea's Foreign Ministry rejected on Tuesday blame from South Korea for a border landmine blast, and threatened its neighbour with "immediate and powerful counteraction" for any violation of territory.

The comments came a day after the South said a joint inquiry with the United Nations Command and scientific analysis showed two of its soldiers were seriously wounded by an anti-personnel mine planted by North Korea in the Demilitarized Zone.

North Korea's Dismissal of South's Investigation

In a statement on state news agency KCNA, the ministry dismissed the South's investigation of the September 21 blast as a "premeditated farce" aimed at linking it to North Korea and justifying diplomatic and military measures against Pyongyang.

It called the findings a "grave provocation" and violation of North Korea's sovereignty, vowing that Pyongyang would exercise its sovereign rights in a "more resolute and bold manner" to ensure border security.

Warning of Immediate Counteraction

"If a jackboot or a spark of fire from the ROK goes even a millimetre beyond the border to violate our territory, the border guard forces of the DPRK will take an immediate and powerful counteraction," it added.

The ministry used the formal acronyms for the official names of South Korea and North Korea in its remarks.

Mine-Removal Operations and Ongoing Tensions

The ministry said it would not pay heed to South Korea's mine-removal operations, warning that responsibility would rest entirely with Seoul if a similar incident occurred again in the South.

Seoul has said North Korea deployed up to 7,000 workers this year to install mines and fences in its work since 2024 to reinforce border fortifications.

South Korea's Demands and Pyongyang's Response

South Korea's military also demanded that Pyongyang apologise and remove mines it said were laid in violation of the Korean War armistice, while beginning its own mine-removal operations in the area.

Pyongyang's latest statement follows Friday's comments by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, who also rejected Seoul's apology demand.

Background: Ongoing Hostilities on the Korean Peninsula

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

North Korea has ignored South Korean proposals for dialogue since designating the South a "hostile" state in 2023.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea rejects blame for the mine blast and threatens strong retaliation for any intrusions across the border (apnews.com)
  • Kim Yo‑jong derides Seoul’s inquiry as a staged provocation and reiterates the intent to ‘shut the door forever,’ refusing any diplomatic overtures (khan.co.kr)
  • South Korea is preparing responses to compel an apology and is conducting mine‑removal operations, citing evidence of North Korean mines violating the armistice (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident triggered North Korea's warning to South Korea?
A border landmine blast wounded two South Korean soldiers, with Seoul blaming North Korea for planting the mine, leading to heightened tensions.
How did North Korea respond to accusations over the mine blast?
North Korea's Foreign Ministry called the investigation a provocation and threatened immediate and powerful counteraction if its territory is violated.
What evidence did South Korea provide regarding the mine incident?
South Korea cited a joint inquiry with the United Nations Command and scientific analysis as evidence that North Korea planted the mine.
What actions are both Koreas taking at the border?
South Korea is conducting mine-removal operations and demanding an apology, while North Korea vowed to reinforce border security and dismissed the South's actions.
Why are border tensions high between the two Koreas?
The countries remain technically at war since the Korean War armistice and diplomatic relations have worsened, with North Korea designating the South as 'hostile.'

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