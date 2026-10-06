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Iran drone plot fears led US to remove bombers from UK base, US officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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US Withdraws Bombers from UK Amid Iran Drone Plot Suspicions at RAF Fairford

US Military Response to Suspected Iran Drone Plot at RAF Fairford

Background of the Suspected Plot

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A suspected plot involving Iran to launch a complex drone attack on a key British airbase led the United States to remove its B-1 bomber aircraft from the base, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Iran's Denial and Ongoing Investigation

Iran has denied any involvement in any alleged plot at RAF Fairford, the preferred European ​base for US bombers. British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 22-year-old British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of their investigation into the suspected plot.

US Military's Official Statement

A spokesperson for the US military's European Command declined to comment, saying: "It is inappropriate to discuss matters of intelligence, and we will not discuss specific force protection measures."

Capabilities of US Bombers

"As demonstrated across multiple operations, America's bombers, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s — can deliver precision global strike capabilities – including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime," the spokesperson said. 

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Air Force evacuated around a dozen B‑1 bombers from RAF Fairford over the weekend in response to credible intelligence suggesting an Iranian‑backed drone or terror plot aimed at damaging aircraft and personnel at the base. (axios.com)
  • Police in London have arrested six individuals—including five British nationals and one UK‑Iranian dual national—on suspicions of planning terrorist acts in connection with the RAF Fairford incident; all have since been released on bail. (apnews.com)
  • Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated there are “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, though Tehran denies any role. U.S. officials declined to discuss intelligence specifics, but emphasized that bomber capabilities remain intact through other global basing options. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US remove bombers from RAF Fairford?
The US removed its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford due to fears of a suspected Iran-linked drone plot targeting the base.
What is the alleged connection between Iran and the UK airbase plot?
US officials suspected Iran was involved in a complex drone attack plot against RAF Fairford, although Iran has denied any involvement.
Was anyone arrested in connection with the suspected drone plot?
Yes, British police arrested a 22-year-old British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts related to the plot.
How did the US military respond to the security concerns at RAF Fairford?
The US military relocated its bombers from the base but declined to comment on specific intelligence or force protection measures.
What did the US European Command say about the bomber withdrawal?
A spokesperson emphasized the US bombers’ global capability and refrained from discussing the specific incident or operational details.

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