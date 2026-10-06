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Russia says tanker crew rescued in Black Sea after attack set ship ablaze

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Russia Rescues Indian Crew After Black Sea Tanker Attack Sets Ship Ablaze

Emergency Response to Black Sea Tanker Incident

Details of the Attack and Rescue Operation

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Emergency crews on Tuesday rescued the 23-member crew of a Liberian-flagged tanker, the Aframax Rio, which was set ablaze off Russia's Black Sea coast after coming under attack from an unmanned vessel, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

Crew Composition and Safety Status

The ministry, in a report posted on Telegram, said the crew was made up entirely of Indian nationals. It said there were no injuries.

Firefighting Efforts

The ministry said firefighters had sufficient means to tackle the blaze once it became less intense.

Local Impact and Regional Response

Regional Authorities' Actions

Russian regional authorities in the settlement of Sirius had earlier reported the fire aboard the tanker. Beaches in the settlement in Russia's south Krasnodar region were closed to the public, the authorities said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Ron Popeski and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone attack set the Aframax Rio tanker ablaze off Russia's Black Sea coast, highlighting increased maritime risks in the region.
  • All 23 crew members, all of Indian nationality, were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.
  • Authorities in Sirius, Krasnodar region, closed local beaches for safety amid ongoing conflict-related threats in the Black Sea area.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Aframax Rio tanker in the Black Sea?
The Liberian-flagged Aframax Rio tanker was set ablaze after coming under attack from an unmanned vessel off Russia's Black Sea coast.
Were there any injuries among the Aframax Rio crew?
No injuries were reported; all 23 crew members, who were Indian nationals, were safely rescued.
How did authorities respond to the tanker fire?
Emergency crews rescued the crew and firefighters tackled the blaze once it became less intense.
Which area was affected by the tanker incident?
Beaches in the settlement of Sirius, located in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, were closed to the public following the incident.
Who reported the Aframax Rio tanker incident?
The Russian Transport Ministry and regional authorities in Sirius reported the attack and subsequent fire.

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