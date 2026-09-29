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UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since 1993, BoE says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since 1993, BoE says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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UK Consumer Lending Surges at Record Pace, Bank of England Finds

Key Findings from Bank of England Data

Unsecured Lending Growth Reaches New Heights

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Unsecured lending to British households rose at the fastest annual pace since at least 1993 in August, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that household demand remains solid ahead of potential tax rises in October's budget.

Net unsecured lending to consumers rose by £2.464 billion ($3.26 billion) on the month, well above economists' forecast of a £1.9 billion increase and the biggest rise since monthly records started in 1993. The series is not adjusted for inflation.

Expert Insights on Borrowing Trends

"The rise in borrowing comes alongside a two-year high in consumer confidence, driven by a better outlook for personal finances and economic conditions," said Katie Clinton, head of financial services advisory at KPMG UK.

"However, with persistently high inflation squeezing disposable incomes, stronger borrowing may also reflect continued affordability challenges pushing people to credit to get by."

Consumer Confidence and Spending Patterns

Market researcher GfK's long-running consumer confidence survey strengthened to a two-year high this month, and official figures showed shoppers unexpectedly increased their spending last month.

Upcoming Budget and Economic Policy

Finance minister John Healey will present his first annual budget on October 28 and many economists think he will have to find tens of billions of pounds in tax rises to keep the government's deficit reduction goals on track.

Mortgage Approvals and Housing Market Trends

Tuesday's BoE data also showed British lenders approved 54,918 mortgages for house purchase last month, the fewest since December 2023, and below the 56,100 median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Lenders had approved 55,928 mortgages in July.

Interest Rate Outlook

Investors think the central bank is likely to raise interest rates in November for the first time since the outbreak of the Iran war and another move is priced in for February.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Andy Bruce)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK consumer lending rise in August?
Net unsecured lending to UK consumers increased by £2.464 billion in August, the largest monthly rise since records began in 1993.
What factors contributed to the rise in consumer lending?
The rise is linked to improved consumer confidence, a better outlook for personal finances, and continued affordability challenges due to high inflation.
How did UK mortgage approvals perform last month?
British lenders approved 54,918 mortgages for house purchase, the lowest figure since December 2023.
Will the Bank of England raise interest rates soon?
Investors expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates in November, with another increase anticipated in February.
When will the UK finance minister present the annual budget?
Finance minister John Healey is set to present his first annual budget on October 28.

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