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Tesla receives approval to roll out self-driving software in Croatia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla receives approval to roll out self-driving software in Croatia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Tesla Receives Croatia Approval for Full Self-Driving Software Rollout

European Expansion of Tesla's Full Self-Driving System

Approval in Croatia and Other European Countries

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tesla said on Tuesday that its supervised Full Self-Driving system has been approved in Croatia, with a rollout across the country expected to begin soon, joining a growing list of European countries that have approved the technology.

Recent Approvals and Regulatory Developments

• Dutch regulator RDW approved the system in April, with Belgium and a handful of other countries following suit. Neighbouring Slovenia also approved earlier this month.

EU-Wide Approval Efforts

• RDW is also proposing that the software be approved across the bloc. A safety group and several EU member states have, however, expressed concerns regarding the system's ability to exceed speed limits.

Challenges and Controversies

• The issue has emerged as one of the most contentious aspects of Tesla's push for a European rollout of FSD, which the automaker has said is crucial to boosting sales and regaining market share amid growing competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers.

Delays and Voting Requirements

• An expected vote on allowing the software rollout across the bloc was earlier delayed from October, with the next apparent opportunity for a decision not before December.

• An EU-wide rollout requires support by a "qualified majority" of 15 of the EU's ‌27 member ⁠states, representing 65% of the bloc's population.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; additional reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Croatia has approved Tesla’s supervised FSD, expanding its European footprint alongside Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, Czechia, and others (tesla.com)
  • EU-wide approval vote delayed from October to December, requiring a ‘qualified majority’ of 15 of 27 member states representing 65% of EU population (live.euronext.com)
  • Road‑safety groups and regulators cite persistent issues with FSD misreading or exceeding speed limits (e.g. 55% of 30 km/h zones in Brussels), fueling objections from Sweden, France, and others (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which country has recently approved Tesla's self-driving software?
Croatia has recently approved Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving software.
Which other European countries have approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving system?
The Netherlands, Belgium, Slovenia, and several other countries have approved Tesla's system.
What concerns have been raised regarding Tesla's self-driving software?
A safety group and several EU member states are concerned about the system's ability to exceed speed limits.
What is required for an EU-wide rollout of Tesla's self-driving system?
An EU-wide rollout needs support from at least 15 member states representing 65% of the bloc's population.
Why is the European rollout of Full Self-Driving important for Tesla?
It is crucial for boosting sales and regaining market share amid competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers.

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