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Finance

Julius Baer seriously breached risk and money laundering rules, Swiss regulator says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation

Julius Baer Violated Risk and Anti-Money Laundering Rules, FINMA Finds

FINMA Investigation and Findings

Overview of Violations

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer committed serious violations of supervisory provisions related to risk management and anti-money laundering obligations, financial regulator FINMA said on Tuesday, after concluding its investigation.

Scope of the Inquiry

The inquiry was related to private debt loans to a European group and client relationships tied to two Russian politically exposed persons.

History of Enforcement Actions

It was the fifth enforcement proceeding carried out by FINMA against Julius Baer in less than 10 years, the authority said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • FINMA identified serious violations in Julius Baer’s risk management and AML procedures, particularly concerning private‑debt to a European conglomerate and client ties to Russian politically exposed persons. (apnews.com)
  • This marks the fifth enforcement proceeding FINMA has initiated against Julius Baer in less than a decade, indicating repeated regulatory scrutiny. (apnews.com)
  • Previously, in 2023, Julius Baer recorded substantial provisions (CHF 70 million) related to its largest private‑debt exposure to a European group — illustrating financial stress tied to such lending. (juliusbaer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What rules did Julius Baer breach according to FINMA?
Julius Baer breached supervisory provisions related to risk management and anti-money laundering obligations.
What triggered FINMA's investigation into Julius Baer?
FINMA investigated due to private debt loans to a European group and client relationships with Russian politically exposed persons.
How many enforcement proceedings has FINMA carried out against Julius Baer in the past decade?
FINMA has conducted five enforcement proceedings against Julius Baer in less than 10 years.
Who reported and edited the story regarding Julius Baer’s breaches?
The story was reported by John Revill and edited by Miranda Murray.

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