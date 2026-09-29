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Finance

Estonia says Russia ordered August arson attack on defence company

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Estonia Accuses Russia of Arson Attack on Defence Firm Supplying Ukraine

Estonian Defence Firm Fire: Allegations and International Reactions

Incident Overview

HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Estonia said on Tuesday it had concluded that an August fire at Estonian defence company Milrem Robotics, a supplier of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine, was caused by an arson attack commissioned by Russian security services.

Estonian Government Response

• Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the conclusion was based on information gathered by Estonia's Internal Security Service KAPO

Confidentiality and Evidence

• Estonia did not disclose its evidence in the case, citing confidentiality of security services, but said the incident was consistent with other sabotage conducted on Russia's behalf in Europe

International Reactions

• Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the case was "extremely serious" and that Sweden stood fully behind the Baltic nation

Russian Response

• The Russian embassy in Tallinn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia ​has repeatedly denied Western allegations of sabotage and other hybrid activities ​in Europe

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Estonia officially attributes the Milrem Robotics fire to Russian intelligence, citing KAPO findings and broader patterns of hybrid sabotage (internazionale.it)
  • Suspects—reportedly Latvian nationals—have been identified and detained; prosecutors are pursuing their detention as the investigation continues (err.ee)
  • Despite the attack, Milrem deliveries of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine remain unaffected; the incident underscores broader European concerns about Russian sabotage efforts (currently.att.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Estonia conclude about the August fire at Milrem Robotics?
Estonia concluded that the fire was caused by an arson attack ordered by Russian security services.
Who is Milrem Robotics and why is it significant?
Milrem Robotics is an Estonian defence company that supplies unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine.
What evidence did Estonia provide for its accusation against Russia?
Estonia cited information from its Internal Security Service but did not disclose specific evidence due to confidentiality concerns.
How has Sweden responded to Estonia's findings?
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the case 'extremely serious' and pledged full support to Estonia.
How has Russia responded to the accusations of arson and sabotage?
The Russian embassy in Tallinn did not respond, and Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of sabotage in Europe.

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