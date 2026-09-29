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Finance

Deutsche Aircraft bets on fuel-efficient planes in German industry revival

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Aviation sustainable energy industry Germany

Deutsche Aircraft Unveils Fuel-Efficient D328eco to Boost German Aviation

Deutsche Aircraft's D328eco: A New Era for German Regional Aviation

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Launch of the D328eco and Leipzig Assembly Line

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Aircraft is hoping high fuel prices will revive interest in its delayed, more fuel-efficient D328eco aircraft, the German planemaker said as it opened a €100 million ($114 million) assembly line in Leipzig on Tuesday.

The aircraft, which uses turboprop propeller engines, entered development in 2020 and is scheduled to be in the air in early 2027.

Fuel Efficiency and Market Potential

"The fuel price has gone up dramatically. A turboprop is by nature 30% to 40% more fuel-efficient than comparable regional jets. That's an upside," CEO Nico Neumann told Reuters.

European Market Context

The project is unusual in Europe, where commercial aircraft manufacturing is dominated by Airbus and there are relatively few active aircraft programmes.

But the programme faced delays after its launch, as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global supply chains.

"A lot of stuff went already wrong and I think we have shown our resilience. We adapted to the new situation," Neumann said.

Technical Innovations and Sustainability

Fully owned by US aerospace firm Sierra Nevada Corporation, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the D328eco as a modern successor to the Dornier 328 regional turboprop introduced in the 1990s.

Designers say the plane retains its predecessor's speed and short-runway capabilities but adds a Pratt & Whitney Canada engine designed to run on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, and a revamped landing gear.

Industry-Wide Shift to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Other planemakers and their engine suppliers have said their engines are being tweaked to accommodate 100% SAF, though the fuel remains in short supply. 

Market Reception and Future Prospects

Neumann said the company had secured 134 letters of intent backed by customer deposits and expected many to be converted into firm orders. The Leipzig factory will produce up to 48 aircraft a year.

"Germany has quite a background in aviation, and it hasn't had any own OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for the last decade. I think an industrial country like Germany needs to have its own OEM."

Government Support and Market Share Ambitions

The German government supports Deutsche Aircraft and is part of a risk-sharing loan, according to Neumann. The planemaker estimates it can capture over a third of the total addressable market of 3,800 aircraft.

($1 = €0.8790)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Turboprop efficiency: Turboprops are generally 30‑50 % more fuel‑efficient than regional jets, especially on short routes, enhancing the D328eco’s market appeal. (assets.publishing.service.gov.uk)
  • Reviving German OEM tradition: Germany has lacked a domestic commercial aircraft OEM for decades; Deutsche Aircraft’s entry signals a strategic industrial revival. (amp.dw.com)
  • Sustainable, modern production: The Leipzig facility is designed for CO2‑neutral operation—including solar power, automation, digital processes—and will produce up to 48 D328eco aircraft annually. (deutscheaircraft.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the D328eco aircraft, and when will it be ready?
The D328eco is a new fuel-efficient turboprop aircraft from Deutsche Aircraft, scheduled to enter service in early 2027.
How is Deutsche Aircraft addressing high fuel prices?
The D328eco uses turboprop engines, which are 30-40% more fuel-efficient than regional jets, and can run on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
Where is Deutsche Aircraft's new assembly line located?
The €100 million assembly line is located in Leipzig, Germany.
How many D328eco aircraft does Deutsche Aircraft plan to produce annually?
The Leipzig factory will be capable of producing up to 48 aircraft per year.
What support has the German government provided for this project?
The German government is supporting Deutsche Aircraft through a risk-sharing loan.

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