GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

British American Tobacco Expects Decade-Long Growth in Smoking Alternatives

BAT's Strategic Outlook and Financial Projections

By Emma Rumney

Revenue Growth Expectations for Smoking Alternatives

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco expects revenue growth from smoking alternatives like vapes and nicotine pouches in the mid-teens in percentage terms each year until 2030, it said on Tuesday. 

Investor Day and Long-Term Strategy

• The world's second-largest tobacco maker by market value will host an investor day later on Tuesday, where it will outline its strategy for growth until the end of the decade

Updated Forecasts and Profitability Targets

• It had already forecast mid-teens revenue growth from smoking alternatives for 2026 and now expects this to continue in the years ahead

• It also expects the "contribution margin" of these products — a measure of how profitable they are — to reach at least 30% by 2030, against 13.3% in June 2026.

Expansion Beyond Traditional Cigarettes

Growth in Non-Combustible Nicotine Products

• BAT, which makes cigarette brands like Dunhill and Lucky Strike, has been trying to grow revenues from other nicotine products amid long-term declines in smoking in some key markets

Performance of Velo and Other Brands

• Its rising ambitions reflect fast-growth in its nicotine pouch label Velo, after years of difficulties with its vape and heated tobacco brands

Financial Guidance for 2026

• The company also said it remains on track to deliver at the lower end of its guidance for revenue growth of between 3% and 5% and growth of 4% to 6% in adjusted profit from operations in its 2026 financial year

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Smoking‑alternative “New Categories” expected to grow mid‑teens annually through 2030, extending the 2026 outlook.
  • Contribution margin for these products projected to reach ≥30% by 2030, up from 13.3% in June 2026—as BAT shifts toward higher profitability.
  • Strong momentum driven by the Velo nicotine pouch brand, aided by improved U.S. regulation and product roll‑outs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue growth does BAT expect from smoking alternatives?
BAT expects annual revenue growth in the mid-teens percentage for smoking alternatives like vapes and nicotine pouches until 2030.
Which products are driving BAT's growth in smoking alternatives?
BAT's nicotine pouch label Velo is experiencing fast growth, while its vape and heated tobacco products are also part of this segment.
How does BAT's strategy address declining cigarette sales?
BAT is focusing on growing revenues from alternative nicotine products as smoking declines in key markets.
What are BAT's overall revenue and profit growth targets for 2026?
BAT targets revenue growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted profit from operations growth of 4% to 6% in its 2026 financial year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbus stages maiden flight of new A350F freighter

Airbus stages maiden flight of new A350F freighter

Image for Oil prices rise on continued Middle East supply concerns

Oil prices rise on continued Middle East supply concerns

Image for UK's Vesuvius weighs Austria-based rival RHI Magnesita's £1.37 billion bid; shares jump

UK's Vesuvius weighs Austria-based rival RHI Magnesita's £1.37 billion bid; shares jump

Image for UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since 1993, BoE says

UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since 1993, BoE says

Image for Dollar keeps climbing as oil, US yields stay high; jobs data looms

Dollar keeps climbing as oil, US yields stay high; jobs data looms

Image for Deutsche Aircraft bets on fuel-efficient planes in German industry revival

Deutsche Aircraft bets on fuel-efficient planes in German industry revival

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Novo Nordisk to license GLP-1 drug from China's Hengrui in $2.6 billion deal
Novo Nordisk to license GLP-1 drug from China's Hengrui in $2.6 billion deal
Image for Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head
Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head
Image for Italy and Czech Republic to call for softer EU rules on carbon permits, energy supply
Italy and Czech Republic to call for softer EU rules on carbon permits, energy supply
Image for Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic
Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic
Image for IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says
IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says
Image for UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms
UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms
Image for UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports
UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports
Image for Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back
Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back
Image for Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses
Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses
Image for Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset
Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset
Image for Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy
Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy
Image for Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand
Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand
View All Finance Posts