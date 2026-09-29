GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy and Czech Republic to call for softer EU rules on carbon permits, energy supply - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy and Czech Republic to call for softer EU rules on carbon permits, energy supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italy, Czech Republic Seek Softer EU Rules on Carbon Permits and Energy Supply

Joint Proposals to Address Energy Costs and EU Carbon Market

Leaders' Meeting and Reform Package

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš will agree joint proposals to curb energy costs and overhaul the European Union's carbon market, officials from Rome said ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.

The two leaders aim to present the reform package at the October 15-16 EU summit, the Italian officials said.

Focus on EU Rules and Emissions Trading System

Meloni and Babiš are focusing on easing European Union rules that could trigger energy supply disruptions while also reforming the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), a regulation forcing power plants and industries to buy CO2 permits when they pollute.

Temporary Suspension of Methane Regulation

As part of the package, Rome and Prague are calling on the EU to temporarily suspend a regulation on methane which, according to the officials, could make it more difficult to rely on alternative gas suppliers from January, potentially increasing energy costs and threatening security of supply.

Postponement of ETS2 Regulation

The two governments also want the EU to postpone ETS2 regulation, currently scheduled to come into force in 2028, arguing it could further increase energy costs in some sectors including road transport and housing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy, Czech Republic and 10 other EU states call for a three‑year postponement of methane‑import obligations, citing energy security and supply risks amid geopolitical volatility. (ansa.it)
  • They also urge postponement of the ETS2 system (covering buildings and road transport), currently fully operational from 2028 after a one-year delay; some member states seek further delays or adjustments to alleviate cost pressures. (europarl.europa.eu)
  • The coordinated push reflects rising concerns over energy costs and industrial competitiveness, aiming for a reform package to be presented at the EU summit on October 15–16. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What proposal will Italy and the Czech Republic present at the EU summit?
They will propose changes to curb energy costs and overhaul the EU carbon market.
Which EU rules are Italy and the Czech Republic aiming to ease?
They seek to ease EU rules on carbon permits and suspend a methane regulation.
Why do they want to suspend the methane regulation?
They believe it could make it harder to rely on alternative gas suppliers and raise energy costs.
What is the concern regarding the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS2)?
They argue that ETS2 could further increase energy costs in sectors like road transport and housing.
When and where will the proposals be presented?
At the EU summit scheduled for October 15-16.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novo Nordisk to license GLP-1 drug from China's Hengrui in $2.6 billion deal

Novo Nordisk to license GLP-1 drug from China's Hengrui in $2.6 billion deal

Image for Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head

Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head

Image for Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic

Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic

Image for IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

Image for UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

Image for UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports

UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back
Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back
Image for Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses
Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses
Image for Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset
Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset
Image for Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy
Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy
Image for Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand
Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand
Image for Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Image for Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
Image for EU should use Google fines to cut member state contributions to budget, France says
EU should use Google fines to cut member state contributions to budget, France says
Image for Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease
Image for Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concerns
Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concerns
Image for Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis
Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis
Image for OpenAI apologises for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
OpenAI apologises for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
View All Finance Posts