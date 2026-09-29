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Lindt cuts 2026 growth forecast as weak demand, heatwave weigh on sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lindt cuts 2026 growth forecast as weak demand, heatwave weigh on sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Lindt Reduces 2026 Growth Forecast Due to Weak Demand, Heatwave in Europe

Lindt & Spruengli Revises Sales and Profit Expectations

Lowered Growth Forecast for 2026

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli cut its full-year organic growth forecast on Tuesday, citing subdued consumer sentiment, rising price sensitivity and soft demand amid a European heatwave that hurt chocolate consumption.

The Swiss chocolatier now expects organic sales growth of 0% to 2% in 2026, versus its previous guidance of 4% to 6%.

Factors Impacting Demand

"Necessary price increases due to historically high cocoa prices in recent years, and subdued consumer sentiment led to weaker-than-expected order volumes in certain European markets, particularly in seasonal businesses," CEO Adalbert Lechner said in a statement.

Profit Margin and Medium-Term Targets

However, Lindt maintained its guidance for a 20-40 basis point improvement in operating profit margin this year and reiterated its medium-term targets of 6%-8% organic sales growth and annual earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin improvement of 20-40 basis points from 2028 onwards.

Outlook and Strategic Adjustments

Lechner added that he expected the company's adjusted pricing strategy, higher brand investments, innovations and cost-saving measures to improve demand and drive positive volume growth in 2027.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic sales growth guidance cut to 0%–2% for 2026, down from 4%–6%, as weak demand and heatwave in Europe weigh on consumption
  • Despite softer demand, Lindt maintains guidance for a 20–40 basis‑point improvement in operating profit margin and reaffirms mid‑term targets
  • Management expects improved volumes in 2027 driven by adjusted pricing, innovation, brand investments and cost‑saving measures

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lindt's new 2026 organic sales growth target?
Lindt now expects organic sales growth of 0% to 2% in 2026, down from its earlier guidance of 4% to 6%.
What factors are impacting Lindt's chocolate sales?
High cocoa prices, subdued consumer sentiment, and a heatwave that dampened chocolate consumption are impacting Lindt's sales.
Is Lindt maintaining any profit margin targets for this year?
Yes, Lindt is maintaining its guidance for a 20-40 basis point improvement in operating profit margin for this year.
What measures is Lindt taking to improve future demand?
Lindt plans to adjust its pricing, invest in its brand, innovate, and implement cost-saving measures to boost demand and volume growth in 2027.

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