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China's Hengrui inks up to $2.6 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for obesity drug - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Hengrui inks up to $2.6 billion deal with Novo Nordisk for obesity drug

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Hengrui and Novo Nordisk Announce $2.6 Billion Obesity Drug Partnership

Major Licensing Deal in the Weight-Management Drug Market

Overview of the Agreement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, China's largest drugmaker by market value, said on Tuesday it will license global rights to its weight-management drug HRS-1596 to Novo Nordisk A/S in a deal worth up to $2.6 billion.

Details of the Partnership

Under the agreement, Novo Nordisk gains exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise the drug outside certain regions, with the Danish drugmaker paying an upfront fee of $300 million.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal marks Hengrui’s largest-ever global collaboration, potentially accelerating HRS‑1596’s entry into global markets.
  • Novo Nordisk expands its obesity pipeline amid rising GLP‑1 competition and seeks to bolster its oral treatment options.
  • HRS‑1596, a GLP‑1/GIP receptor dual agonist, is entering clinical trials, aligning with rising demand for more tolerable and effective oral anti‑obesity therapies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the deal between Hengrui and Novo Nordisk?
The agreement is worth up to $2.6 billion.
What rights does Novo Nordisk gain in this deal?
Novo Nordisk obtains exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialise HRS-1596 outside certain regions.
How much is the upfront payment by Novo Nordisk?
Novo Nordisk will pay an upfront fee of $300 million.
Which drug is involved in the Hengrui and Novo Nordisk deal?
The deal involves Hengrui’s weight-management drug HRS-1596.

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