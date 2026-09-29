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Finance

UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Crime Regulation

UK Police Arrest 17, Probe Financial Firms in Major Organised Crime Operation

Major Operation Targets Organised Crime and Financial Misconduct

Arrests and Police Action

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had arrested 17 people as part of a major operation against organised crime groups, which included the country's financial regulator disrupting seven firms and investigating a further 30.

Financial Regulator's Involvement

Disruption of Firms and Ongoing Investigations

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities arrested 17 individuals in a major organised‑crime operation linked to financial misconduct.
  • The FCA has already disrupted 7 firms and is investigating a further 30 for potential regulatory breaches.
  • This action reflects a broader effort by UK law enforcement and regulators to combat financial crime and enhance system-wide enforcement.
  • The National Crime Agency estimates over £100 billion is laundered through UK structures each year, underlining the scale of the problem. (fca.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have UK police arrested in the operation against organised crime?
UK police have arrested 17 people as part of their operation targeting organised crime groups.
What role did the financial regulator play in the operation?
The country's financial regulator disrupted seven firms and is investigating an additional 30 financial firms.
What is the focus of the police operation discussed in the article?
The operation targets organised crime groups and includes actions against related financial firms.
Where did the operation against organised crime take place?
The arrests and investigations were conducted by British police, primarily in London.

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