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Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Appoints Vikas Arora as Chief Country Officer in Philippines

Deutsche Bank Leadership Announcement in the Philippines

Appointment Details

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Vikas Arora as its chief country officer and head of corporate banking in the Philippines, effective October 1, subject to regulatory approval, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Role and Responsibilities

• Arora will lead the German lender's business in the Philippines across corporate and investment banking and represent the group in the country.

• He will report to Kaushik Shaparia, the bank's CEO for India and Emerging Asia, and Burkhard Ziegenhorn, head of corporate banking for Southeast Asia and Australia.

Vikas Arora’s Background and Experience

Professional Experience

• Arora joined Deutsche Bank in 1996 and has nearly three decades of experience across client coverage, trade finance, cash management, corporate banking and transaction banking in Asia and the Middle East.

Previous Roles at Deutsche Bank

• His previous roles at Deutsche Bank include Chief Country Officer in Sri Lanka and Head of Global Transaction Banking in the Philippines. He was most recently the bank's Head of Corporate Bank in Malaysia.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Vikas Arora brings nearly 30 years of experience within Deutsche Bank, including leadership roles in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Malaysia—with a strong background in transaction banking, trade finance, and cash management (db.com).
  • He will manage both corporate and investment banking in the Philippines and represent Deutsche Bank in-country, reporting to Kaushik Shaparia (CEO, India & Emerging Asia) and Burkhard Ziegenhorn (Head of Corporate Banking, Southeast Asia & Australia) (db.com).
  • This appointment continues a history of Deutsche Bank leadership transitions in the Philippines; Arora succeeds Dino Siason, who was appointed Chief Country Officer in April 2024 (db.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new chief country officer for Deutsche Bank in the Philippines?
Vikas Arora has been appointed as Deutsche Bank's chief country officer and head of corporate banking in the Philippines.
When does Vikas Arora's appointment as Philippines country head become effective?
His appointment is effective October 1, subject to regulatory approval.
What roles will Vikas Arora have at Deutsche Bank Philippines?
Vikas Arora will lead the bank’s business in the Philippines across corporate and investment banking and represent the Deutsche Bank group in the country.
Who will Vikas Arora report to in his new role?
He will report to Kaushik Shaparia, CEO for India and Emerging Asia, and Burkhard Ziegenhorn, head of corporate banking for Southeast Asia and Australia.

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