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IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Oil policy

IEA Members May Consider Future Releases of Strategic Oil Reserves

IEA's Approach to Strategic Oil Reserves and Market Stability

Potential Future Releases of Oil Reserves

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency's member states may discuss whether more strategic oil reserves could be released on the market in the future, IEA head Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

Monitoring Global Oil Markets

"We are following the markets very closely, especially the product markets, diesel and others. If there is a need, of course, we will discuss with our member governments to take the necessary steps," he told reporters in Dublin ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers.

Responses to Proposals for Additional Releases

Birol declined to comment on proposals hinted at by French President Emmanuel Macron and others to release more strategic reserves in a bid to lower oil prices.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett and Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Fatih Birol emphasized vigilance over markets, especially refined products like diesel, and indicated potential coordination with member governments to release reserves if needed (apnews.com).
  • In March 2026, IEA members executed a historic coordinated release of 400 million barrels—the largest in its history—to stabilize markets amid disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz (iea.org).
  • Birol noted readiness for a follow-up release but stressed that any further action would require member consultations and ideally would be avoidable (argusmedia.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did IEA head Fatih Birol say about strategic oil reserves?
Fatih Birol stated that IEA member states may discuss releasing more strategic oil reserves if needed.
When might the IEA consider releasing additional reserves?
The IEA will consider releasing reserves if markets, especially for products like diesel, show a need.
Why are strategic oil reserve releases under discussion?
Releases are under discussion to potentially stabilize oil markets and address price concerns.
Did Birol comment on France's proposal for more oil releases?
Birol declined to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion regarding reserve releases.
Where was Birol speaking when he addressed this issue?
Fatih Birol was speaking to reporters in Dublin ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers.

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