GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ryanair to Boost Warsaw-Modlin Fleet with $300M Investment as Traffic Doubles

Ryanair Announces Major Expansion at Warsaw-Modlin Airport

Investment and Fleet Expansion Details

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair plans to base three additional aircraft at the Warsaw-Modlin airport at a cost of $300 million to serve an expected doubling of passenger numbers there, the airline announced in a Tuesday press release.

Winter 2026 Operations

• During the 2026 winter season, Ryanair will base a total of nine aircraft at Modlin and serve 30 routes, the release stated.

CEO Statement on Growth

• "Due to the planned doubling of passenger traffic to 3.2 million, we have invested an additional $300 million in three new aircraft based at Modlin for the 2026 winter season," said Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • For Winter 2026, Ryanair will base a total of nine aircraft at Warsaw‑Modlin, up from six, to support an expanded schedule of 30 routes, including five new destinations, aiming to double passenger traffic to approximately 3.2 million annually.
  • This expansion reflects a substantial investment of about $300 million for the three additional aircraft, reinforcing Ryanair’s strategy of capacity-growth-driven revenue and route development.
  • Ryanair’s broader Warsaw strategy includes strong expansion at both Modlin and Chopin airports, underpinned by long-term agreements to boost connectivity, foster competition, create jobs, and offer low fares in the Polish market.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new aircraft is Ryanair adding to Warsaw-Modlin?
Ryanair is adding three additional aircraft at the Warsaw-Modlin airport.
What is the total investment Ryanair is making for the expansion?
Ryanair is investing $300 million in the three new aircraft based at Modlin.
How many routes will Ryanair serve from Modlin during the 2026 winter season?
Ryanair will serve 30 routes from Warsaw-Modlin Airport during the 2026 winter season.
What is the expected passenger traffic at Warsaw-Modlin by 2026?
Ryanair expects passenger traffic at Warsaw-Modlin to double to 3.2 million by 2026.
Who announced the Ryanair expansion plans for Warsaw-Modlin?
Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary announced the expansion plans.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says

Image for UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

Image for UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports

UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports

Image for Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back

Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back

Image for Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses

Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses

Image for Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset

Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy
Arcadis to divest architecture, China businesses under 2029 strategy
Image for Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand
Lindt cuts sales forecast as higher chocolate prices, heatwave dampen demand
Image for Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems
Image for Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
Image for EU should use Google fines to cut member state contributions to budget, France says
EU should use Google fines to cut member state contributions to budget, France says
Image for Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease
Irn-Bru maker AG Barr sees stronger second half as supply woes ease
Image for Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concerns
Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concerns
Image for Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis
Vulnerable woman evicted and left to sleep in a car shows depth of Spain's housing crisis
Image for OpenAI apologises for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
OpenAI apologises for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
Image for Novo Nordisk to license experimental GLP-1 pill from China's Hengrui
Novo Nordisk to license experimental GLP-1 pill from China's Hengrui
Image for Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports
Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports
Image for Stadler names Philipp Brunner CEO from January 2027
Stadler names Philipp Brunner CEO from January 2027
View All Finance Posts