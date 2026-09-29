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Airbus stages maiden flight of new A350F freighter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus stages maiden flight of new A350F freighter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Airbus Successfully Launches Maiden Flight of New A350F Freighter Aircraft

Airbus A350F Freighter: A New Challenger in Air Cargo

By Tim Hepher

Maiden Flight and Certification Trials

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Airbus launched the maiden flight of its delayed A350F freighter on Tuesday, expanding its portfolio in a bid to break rival Boeing's grip on a vital part of global trade.

The windowless version of Europe's A350 long-haul jet eased into the sky at the start of a four-hour flight, marking the start of nine months of certification trials before entering service in 2027 and going head-to-head with Boeing's 777 series.

Significance for Global Trade

About a third of global trade by value travels by air, and half of that goes in purpose-built freighters rather than the belly of passenger jets. Demand for air freight is growing as conflict blocks shipping in the Gulf and AI accelerates demand for semiconductors.

Airbus' Strategic Move and Market Challenges

After decades lagging Boeing in a profitable niche representing 10% of the global jet market, Airbus committed to an A350-based freighter in 2021, gambling that e-commerce and demand for pharmaceuticals and electronics would keep growing.

Development Timeline and Delays

It originally targeted a four-year development with entry into service in 2025 but faced supply snags and delays to the cargo door, which Airbus says is the world's largest of its type.

Boeing's Dominance and Market Outlook

Boeing's Freighter Legacy

Boeing has long dominated the freighter market with its 777F freighter and before that the 767 and the 747 jumbo freighter, which opened new corridors between Asia and the West.

Sales Comparison and Previous Airbus Efforts

Airbus has sold 115 A350F compared with Boeing's 81 777-8Fs, part of the delayed 777X family. Previous efforts to penetrate the freight market stumbled as an A330 version was heavily outsold by the larger 777F and an A380 freighter was axed.

Future Demand for Freighter Aircraft

Boeing sees demand for 930 dedicated freighter planes in the next 20 years. On top of that, some 2,000 planes will be converted to freighters after leaving passenger service.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The A350F made its first flight on September 29, 2026, beginning a ~400‑hour, nine‑month test campaign toward certification and entry‑into‑service in mid‑2027 (airbus.com)
  • The freighter features the industry's largest main‑deck cargo door, payload of ~111 tonnes, ~8,700 km range, 46 tonnes lighter than competitors, and compatibility with 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel at launch, aligning with environmental goals (airbus.com)
  • Airbus enters the large freighter market long dominated by Boeing’s 777‑series, with Airbus having sold over 100 A350Fs versus Boeing’s 59‑order 777‑8F; Airbus may beat Boeing to market with deliveries starting in H2 2027 vs. Boeing's expected 2028 entry‑into‑service (stattimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Airbus A350F freighter?
The Airbus A350F is a new dedicated freighter aircraft designed to compete with Boeing. It is based on the A350 long-haul jet and targets the growing demand for air cargo.
When is the Airbus A350F expected to enter service?
The Airbus A350F is scheduled to enter service in 2027 after completing nine months of certification trials.
How does the A350F compare to Boeing’s freighters?
Airbus has sold 115 A350F freighters, aiming to compete directly with Boeing's 777F and 777-8F models. Boeing has dominated the market for decades.
Why is demand for air freight increasing?
Air freight demand is rising due to disruptions in shipping routes, growth in e-commerce, and the need for fast transport of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.
What challenges has Airbus faced in developing the A350F?
Development of the A350F experienced supply chain delays and issues with the cargo door, resulting in a postponed entry into service from 2025 to 2027.

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