GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
K+S revenue report highlights Q2 revenue miss and sales volume drop - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating K+S's Q2 financial report, showing a decline in revenue and sales volume due to logistical challenges. Relevant to banking and finance news.
Finance

Spain to cap next increase in regulated gas prices for households at 15% 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy policy

Spain to Limit Autumn-Winter Regulated Gas Price Hikes for Households

Government Measures to Cap Gas Price Increases

Announcement and Key Details

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spain's government will approve measures on Tuesday to cap increases in regulated gas prices for households as colder weather approaches, Energy Minister Sara Aagesen said.

  • The increase will be capped at 15% for the autumn-winter season
  • Without government action, the regulated price would rise by more than 45% from next month, Aagesen said

Support Package and Economic Context

The measures form part of an updated support package first introduced in March to shield households and businesses from the economic fallout of the wars in Iran and Ukraine

Revival of Crisis Tools

Aagesen said the package, due to be approved by the cabinet later on Tuesday, would revive tools used during the 2022 energy crisis

Impact on Households

About 3.1 million gas customers in Spain, or 39% of the total, were on regulated rates at the end of the first quarter of 2026, official data show

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Pietro Lombardi; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s government, led by Energy Minister Sara Aagesen, will cap the regulated gas price increase at 15% for the autumn–winter season; without this, the tariff would have jumped over 45% starting next month. (elpais.com)
  • This intervention is part of an updated support package—renewing instruments used during the 2022 energy crisis—to protect households and businesses amid renewed energy shocks. (lamoncloa.gob.es)
  • As of Q1 2026, approximately 3.1 million gas customers (about 39% of total) are on regulated rates and will benefit from the cap. (boe.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new cap on regulated gas prices for Spanish households?
The Spanish government will cap the increase in regulated gas prices for households at 15% for the upcoming autumn-winter season.
Why is Spain capping gas price increases now?
The government is acting to protect households from a potential rise of over 45% in regulated gas prices as colder weather approaches.
Who announced Spain's new gas price cap?
Energy Minister Sara Aagesen announced the upcoming approval of the new price cap.
How many Spanish households are on regulated gas rates?
About 3.1 million gas customers, or 39% of the total in Spain, are on regulated rates.
What previous tools will the new package revive?
The package will revive measures first used during the 2022 energy crisis to support households and businesses.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Lindt cuts sales forecast as heatwaves dampen demand for chocolate

Lindt cuts sales forecast as heatwaves dampen demand for chocolate

Image for Airbus stages maiden flight of new A350F freighter

Airbus stages maiden flight of new A350F freighter

Image for Oil prices rise on continued Middle East supply concerns

Oil prices rise on continued Middle East supply concerns

Image for BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade

BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade

Image for UK's Vesuvius weighs Austria-based rival RHI Magnesita's £1.37 billion bid; shares jump

UK's Vesuvius weighs Austria-based rival RHI Magnesita's £1.37 billion bid; shares jump

Image for UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since 1993, BoE says

UK consumer lending rises at fastest pace since 1993, BoE says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar keeps climbing as oil, US yields stay high; jobs data looms
Dollar keeps climbing as oil, US yields stay high; jobs data looms
Image for Deutsche Aircraft bets on fuel-efficient planes in German industry revival
Deutsche Aircraft bets on fuel-efficient planes in German industry revival
Image for Novo Nordisk to license GLP-1 drug from China's Hengrui in $2.6 billion deal
Novo Nordisk to license GLP-1 drug from China's Hengrui in $2.6 billion deal
Image for Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head
Deutsche Bank names Vikas Arora Philippines country head
Image for Italy and Czech Republic to call for softer EU rules on carbon permits, energy supply
Italy and Czech Republic to call for softer EU rules on carbon permits, energy supply
Image for Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic
Ryanair adds three aircraft to Warsaw-Modlin to serve expected doubling in traffic
Image for IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says
IEA member states will discuss strategic oil reserve releases if needed, Birol says
Image for UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms
UK police targeting organised crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms
Image for UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports
UniCredit could overhaul Commerzbank's supervisory board as early as January, FT reports
Image for Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back
Swiss regulator concludes action against Julius Baer, clearing way for potential buy-back
Image for Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses
Blackstone to launch investment platform for Nordics warehouses
Image for Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset
Safety group urges EU to reject Tesla FSD over speed offset
View All Finance Posts