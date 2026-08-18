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French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Banking technology cybersecurity France

French Government Selects Local AI Providers Like Mistral After Major Cyberattack

France's Response to Recent Cyberattacks and AI Provider Selection

Government's Decision on AI Providers

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French Budget Minister David Amiel said on Tuesday his government will hire "sovereign" artificial intelligence providers, such as Mistral.

"This excludes OpenAI," he said.

AI Tools for Cybersecurity

Amiel had said earlier on Tuesday that the government would use AI tools to identify its services' vulnerabilities to cyberattacks after the government disclosed Thursday the tax agency was victim of a cyberattack.

Impact of the Cyberattack

The data of about 700,000 taxpayers were stolen in the cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said.

Further Data Breaches

The chief of the French tax agency, Amelie Verdier, said her services detected another data breach on Monday. That attack is still being evaluated, she added.

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by David Goodman, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The French government will engage ‘sovereign’ AI providers like Mistral, explicitly excluding OpenAI.
  • This move follows a major cyberattack on the tax authority affecting approximately 678,000–700,000 taxpayers’ data.
  • Mistral AI is a Paris‑based generative AI startup founded in 2023, valued at over €11 billion, and known for its open‑source models and public‑sector emphasis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the French government hiring local AI providers?
The French government is hiring sovereign AI providers, such as Mistral, to strengthen cybersecurity and exclude non-local providers like OpenAI.
Which AI companies is the French government considering?
The French government is considering French AI providers such as Mistral, while specifically excluding OpenAI.
What prompted the French government to increase cybersecurity measures?
Recent cyberattacks, including one on the tax agency affecting 700,000 taxpayers, prompted the government to boost cybersecurity.
Has there been more than one cyberattack on French government services?
Yes, in addition to the initial tax agency attack, another data breach was detected and is currently being evaluated.
Who confirmed the data breaches at the French tax agency?
Amelie Verdier, chief of the French tax agency, confirmed the detection of a new data breach.

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