French Government Selects Local AI Providers Like Mistral After Major Cyberattack

France's Response to Recent Cyberattacks and AI Provider Selection

Government's Decision on AI Providers

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French Budget Minister David Amiel said on Tuesday his government will hire "sovereign" artificial intelligence providers, such as Mistral.

"This excludes OpenAI," he said.

AI Tools for Cybersecurity

Amiel had said earlier on Tuesday that the government would use AI tools to identify its services' vulnerabilities to cyberattacks after the government disclosed Thursday the tax agency was victim of a cyberattack.

Impact of the Cyberattack

The data of about 700,000 taxpayers were stolen in the cyberattack, the French Finance Ministry said.

Further Data Breaches

The chief of the French tax agency, Amelie Verdier, said her services detected another data breach on Monday. That attack is still being evaluated, she added.

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by David Goodman, Alexandra Hudson)